Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication
American taxpayers were robbed of $$$1.2BILLION for a drug that was a failure and was not approved for anything before it suddenly gained "Emergency Use…
  
6:04
Mitochondrial signaling and dysfunction: 2022-2023 retrospective
I am republishing the video review from 2023 (above) which I anticipate will be followed by new video perhaps later today but certainly this week
  
39:48
Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting
Everybody wants a good memory, but few people do the physical and mental exercises to strengthen their neuroflexibility. Most people want to be seen as…
  
29:03
Minor correction to: 2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)
For the experts/teachers/presenters out there
  
October 2024

Laboratory Medicine MMA-mortality Paradigm Shift
Part 6: SEE NEW VIDEO ABOVE
  
15:24
B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate
Part 6 of FACILE Pharmacology © of Vitamin B12
  
28:50
Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)
Deeper down the rabbit hole of Vitamin B12 Pharmacology, Part4
  
50:13
Clinical Pharmacology of Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) Part3
Today's journals are drug tabloids; THE LANCET of yesteryear was always a good 20 years ahead of the American journals
  
30:12
Pharmacology of Vitamin B12 (Part2) Article Review and Clinical Contextualization
Introductory music is "Palco" by Gilberto Gil's legendary "MTV Unplugged" performance - full video provided below
  
1:05:16

September 2024

FACILE Pharmacology © of Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Part1
...easy like Sunday morning...
  
1:11:36
2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)
I could tell by 2019 that politics-medicine-journalism was reaching a new level of insanity. So I began to predict that the world was going to have some…
  
1:41:51
Deception and Research Bias favoring Drugs: Confusing the reader with ABSOLUTE (effectiveness) vs RELATIVE (efficacy) RISK REDUCTION
Doctors and the public are being told that these injections are “95% effective” but that is the intentional misrepresentation of 1) a STATISTICAL…
  
