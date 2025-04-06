We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read , what we can see , and what we can say and therefore what we can think .

Weaponization Committee Exposes the Biden White House Censorship Regime in New Report (May 1, 2024)

Press Release (May 1, 2024) from the US House Judiciary GOP

Originally posted at https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/weaponization-committee-exposes-biden-white-house-censorship-regime-new-report and accessed April 5, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released an interim staff report titled, "The Censorship-Industrial Complex: How Top Biden White House Officials Coerced Big Tech to Censor Americans, True Information, and Critics of the Biden Administration." The report details the months-long campaign by the Biden White House to coerce large companies, namely Facebook, Google, and Amazon, to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online. By the end of 2021, Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon changed their content moderation policies in ways that were directly responsive to criticism from the Biden Administration.



After reviewing tens of thousands of emails and nonpublic documents between the Biden White House and Big Tech, the Committee's report reveals:

Big Tech changed their content moderation policies because of the Biden White House

The Biden White House's censorship targeted true information, satire, and other content that did not violate the platforms' policies

The Biden White House's censorship campaign had a chilling effect on other speech

The White House had leverage because the companies had other policy concerns involving the Biden Administration

The Biden White House pushed censorship of books, not just social media

While the Biden White House's pressure campaign largely succeeded, its effects were devastating. By suppressing free speech and intentionally distorting public debate in the modern town square, ideas and policies were no longer fairly tested and debated on their merits.



The First Amendment prohibits the government from "abridging the freedom of speech." Thus, "any law or government policy that reduces that freedom on the [social media] platforms . . . violates the First Amendment." To inform potential legislation, the Committee and Select Subcommittee have been investigating the Executive Branch's collusion with third party intermediaries to censor speech. The Committee and Select Subcommittee have uncovered other serious violations of the First Amendment throughout the Executive Branch during the Biden Administration.



Read the full interim staff report and appendix here.

Weaponization Committee Exposes The Biden White House 8.66MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Final Report: The Weaponization of the Federal Government

December 20, 2024 Press Release originally posted to https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/final-report-weaponization-federal-government

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released its final 17,000-page staff report detailing the Select Subcommittee's findings about the Biden-Harris Administration's weaponized federal government.

Read part one of the final staff report here.

Read part two of the final staff report here.

Read part three of the final staff report here.

Read part four of the final staff report here.

Through its oversight and investigations, the Select Subcommittee found numerous instances of the federal government being weaponized against the American people. For example, the Select Subcommittee: :

Highlighted censorship by Big Tech that led to Mark Zuckerberg admitting Facebook was pressured by the Biden-Harris White House to censor Americans.

Empowered whistleblowers to come forward and have their voices heard despite retaliation by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Protected the First Amendment, leading to the dissolution of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and other organizations that worked to censor Americans' speech.

Revealed the weaponization of federal law enforcement against the American people, leading to important policy changes from the Department of Justice and IRS.

Uncovered evidence that the Biden campaign coordinated with 51 former intelligence officials to interfere in the American electoral system weeks before the 2020 presidential election by signing the statement calling Hunter Biden's laptop disinformation.

I am an *American* citizen using an *American* company (Vimeo) but I’m not allowed to analyze a bullshit interview by an *American* doctor-politician and government employee Anthony Fauci published in *America’s* NEW YORK TIMES?!?

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo

Date: On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Subject: Your Video has been removed

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your video "New York Times with Dr Anthony Falsey = Malignant Incompetence, part3" has been removed for violating our Acceptable Use Policy. Reason: Health misinformation and vaccine misinformation For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.



If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)



Sincerely,

Vimeo Staff

All of our politicians are guilty of allowing this to occur and persist.

Then yesterday, they deleted all of my videos, including all my teaching videos from the past 15 years, even though I had a *paid* professional account:

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo

Date: On Friday, April 4th, 2025 at 1:38 PM

Subject: Your Vimeo Account

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your account has been removed by the Vimeo Staff for violating our Acceptable Use Policy. Reason: [THEY DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE A REASON; THEIR “REASON” PROMPT WAS LEFT EMPTY. For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.



If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)



Otherwise, we hope that you find a video platform better suited to your needs.



Sincerely,

Vimeo Staff

We have no heroes, no-one is coming to save us, and we cannot change the system.