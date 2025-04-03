Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make profit from it, ie, they are not doing this for free, for human benefit, and without the idea that they are going to make good ROI—return on investment.

I noticed that my online video archive had been targeted and that my videos were being erased from my PAID archive at VIMEO—where I have had a business account for the past12 years, in addition to a separate PAID personal account that I have had for the past 15 years.

Vimeo was once considered a good platform for hosting videos, and it was used by schools and educational organizations. I’ve had 2 two accounts starting in about 2011, but with the start of the globalist-plandemic censorship in 2020, Vimeo started transitioned from the “video platform for creators” to the video platform for censorship. Recently in March of 2025, I noticed that they started deleting my videos, without any warning, without any communication whatsoever.

As I mentioned recently, I’ve been able to salvage some but not all of the videos from their platform, and of course I have them archived in external hard drives, but even those fail over time. Later next month in April 2025, I’ll have access to those hard drives again and will scour—and perhaps repair—those external drives for the original video files.

Meanwhile, don’t trust your videos to Vimeo, because they will delete and censor your videos without reason and without warning.

You can see the email that I received this week (31Mar2025) from the video platform VIMEO included below. Even though I have had 2 paid accounts with them for more than 12 years, I noticed recently that that they were deleting my videos, without warning and even before I could download and save the videos.

Apparently, archiving video clips of OUR ELECTED GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS is not permitted—why? They want to erase the collective memory of the bullshit globalist plandemic. How many endless hours are they going to spend looking at all my nutrition videos just to find some questionable comment about immunity or vaccines?

I simply replied to them with “Please provide scientific citations for your criticisms. At least let me download and review the videos IN MY PAID ACCOUNT.”

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo <

Date: On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Subject: Attention required on your Vimeo account

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, A Vimeo moderator marked your account for review for the following reason: Repeated Guidelines Violations: 1. We do not permit rips of movies, music, television, viral videos, or any other content that they did not create. 2. We do not permit content that makes false or misleading claims about (1) vaccination safety, or (2) health-related information that has a serious potential to cause public harm. Please be sure to review all of our content and community guidelines: https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines. Further violations may result in the termination of your Vimeo account. If you have questions or believe you received this warning in error, please respond to this message and a Vimeo Community Manager will get back to you. Sincerely,

Vimeo

LinkedIn is also continuing to particpate in censorship, even if you don’t mention anything about vaccines.

