Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

We’ve allowed insane psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.
Apr 05, 2025
4
Transcript

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

Yesterday (April 4, 2025) VIMEO deleted my entire video archive of 14 years with the only reason given being because I criticized Anthony Fauci's nonsense propagandist interview in NEW YORK TIMES from 2 years ago (April 2023)

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make profit from it, ie, they are not doing this for free, for human benefit, and without the idea that they are going to make good ROI—return on investment.

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

·
Apr 3
Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make prof…

Read full story

I am an *American* citizen using an *American* company (Vimeo) but I’m not allowed to analyze a bullshit interview by an *American* doctor-politician and government employee Anthony Fauci published in *America’s* NEW YORK TIMES?!?

------- Forwarded Message -------
From: Vimeo
Date: On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 4:00 PM
Subject: Your Video has been removed
To: dralexvasquez

Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your video "New York Times with Dr Anthony Falsey = Malignant Incompetence, part3" has been removed for violating our Acceptable Use Policy.

Reason: Health misinformation and vaccine misinformation

For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.

If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)

Sincerely,
Vimeo Staff

All of our politicians are guilty of allowing this to occur and persist.

Then yesterday, they deleted all of my videos, including all my teaching videos from the past 15 years, even though I had a *paid* professional account:

------- Forwarded Message -------
From: Vimeo
Date: On Friday, April 4th, 2025 at 1:38 PM
Subject: Your Vimeo Account
To: dralexvasquez

Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your account has been removed by the Vimeo Staff for violating our Acceptable Use Policy.

Reason: [THEY DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE A REASON; THEIR “REASON” PROMPT WAS LEFT EMPTY.

For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.

If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)

Otherwise, we hope that you find a video platform better suited to your needs.

Sincerely,
Vimeo Staff

We have no heroes, no-one is coming to save us, and we cannot change the system.

Video References:

  • Nietzsche, in his exploration of tragedy and the human condition, often used the figure of Dionysus as a symbol of life's raw, chaotic, and affirmative power, contrasting it with the Apollonian drive for order and reason…

  • “Much will have been gained for aesthetics once we have succeeded in apprehending directly — rather than merely ascertaining — that art owes its continuous evolution to the Apollinian-Dionysian duality, even as the propagation of the species depends on the duality of the sexes, their constant conflicts and periodic acts of reconciliation. I have borrowed my adjectives from the Greeks, who developed their mystical doctrines of art through plausible embodiments, not through purely conceptual means. …Apollinian arts and the nonvisual art of music inspired by Dionysus. The two creative tendencies developed alongside one another, usually in fierce opposition, each by its taunts forcing the other to more energetic production,...” ― Friedrich Nietzsche, The Birth of Tragedy

  • "Iron John," or "Iron Hans" in German, originates from the Brothers Grimm's fairy tale, tale number 136, which is about a wild man and a prince, and is a parable about a boy maturing into adulthood. Robert Bly's book "Iron John: A Book About Men" popularized the story, sparking the mythopoetic men's movement…

Musical references

Rollins Band, “Grip”1

When those walls close in around you
When all those about you doubt you
When the world can live without you
Get a grip and keep it
You see how hard they'll shove you
Hate your guts and tell you they love you
Get a grip right now

Rollins Band, “What do you do”2

When the lies that they told and the price that you paid—Force you to see the mistake that you made

When they shake your hand and stab your back—When frustration paints your four walls black

When they pick you up and let you fall—When you find their something is nothing at all

When ends miss ends and the endlessness sends you—Down to the bottom of the drain in pain—When you're pushed to the edge and can't maintain

[Chorus] It's a mess—Don't get messed up

Yeah, I see 'em—Yeah, I deal with 'em

This ain't no blues song—Yeah, deal with it!

Oh, yeah, that's what you do

