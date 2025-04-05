Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read , what we can see , and what we can say and therefore what we can think .

Share

I am an *American* citizen using an *American* company (Vimeo) but I’m not allowed to analyze a bullshit interview by an *American* doctor-politician and government employee Anthony Fauci published in *America’s* NEW YORK TIMES?!?

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo

Date: On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Subject: Your Video has been removed

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your video "New York Times with Dr Anthony Falsey = Malignant Incompetence, part3" has been removed for violating our Acceptable Use Policy. Reason: Health misinformation and vaccine misinformation For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.



If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)



Sincerely,

Vimeo Staff

All of our politicians are guilty of allowing this to occur and persist.

Then yesterday, they deleted all of my videos, including all my teaching videos from the past 15 years, even though I had a *paid* professional account:

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo

Date: On Friday, April 4th, 2025 at 1:38 PM

Subject: Your Vimeo Account

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, Your account has been removed by the Vimeo Staff for violating our Acceptable Use Policy. Reason: [THEY DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE A REASON; THEIR “REASON” PROMPT WAS LEFT EMPTY. For more information on our content and community policies, please visit https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines.



If you believe this was an error, please reply to this message as soon as possible to explain. (Please be aware that Vimeo moderators take action as violations come to our attention. “I see other people do it” is not a valid explanation.)



Otherwise, we hope that you find a video platform better suited to your needs.



Sincerely,

Vimeo Staff

We have no heroes, no-one is coming to save us, and we cannot change the system.

Video References:

Nietzsche, in his exploration of tragedy and the human condition, often used the figure of Dionysus as a symbol of life's raw, chaotic, and affirmative power, contrasting it with the Apollonian drive for order and reason…

“Much will have been gained for aesthetics once we have succeeded in apprehending directly — rather than merely ascertaining — that art owes its continuous evolution to the Apollinian-Dionysian duality, even as the propagation of the species depends on the duality of the sexes, their constant conflicts and periodic acts of reconciliation. I have borrowed my adjectives from the Greeks, who developed their mystical doctrines of art through plausible embodiments, not through purely conceptual means . … Apollinian arts and the nonvisual art of music inspired by Dionysus. The two creative tendencies developed alongside one another, usually in fierce opposition, each by its taunts forcing the other to more energetic production, ...” ― Friedrich Nietzsche, The Birth of Tragedy

"Iron John," or "Iron Hans" in German, originates from the Brothers Grimm's fairy tale, tale number 136, which is about a wild man and a prince, and is a parable about a boy maturing into adulthood. Robert Bly's book "Iron John: A Book About Men" popularized the story, sparking the mythopoetic men's movement…

Share

Musical references

Rollins Band, “Grip”1

When those walls close in around you

When all those about you doubt you

When the world can live without you

Get a grip and keep it

You see how hard they'll shove you

Hate your guts and tell you they love you

Get a grip right now

Share

Rollins Band, “What do you do”2

When the lies that they told and the price that you paid—Force you to see the mistake that you made When they shake your hand and stab your back—When frustration paints your four walls black When they pick you up and let you fall—When you find their something is nothing at all When ends miss ends and the endlessness sends you—Down to the bottom of the drain in pain—When you're pushed to the edge and can't maintain [Chorus] It's a mess—Don't get messed up Yeah, I see 'em—Yeah, I deal with 'em This ain't no blues song—Yeah, deal with it! Oh, yeah, that's what you do

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Share