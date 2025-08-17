COMBINATORIAL CONFABULATION: from 1.Nutritional, 2.Narcissistic, and 3.Social Causes

Seven (7) Questions:
1. What is Wernicke-Korsakoff?
2. What is confabulation?
3. What is NPD?
4. What happens if a person has 2 simultaneous causes of confabulation?
5. What happens if a person has 3 simultaneous causes of confabulation?
6. Symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder?
Use the acronym “SPECIAL ME” to remember the nine signs of NPD.1
Sense of self-importance
Preoccupation with power, beauty, or success
Entitled
Can only be around people who are important or special
Interpersonally exploitative for their own gain
Arrogant
Lack empathy
Must be admired
Envious of others or believe that others are envious of them
7. What is bullshit vs lying?
Harry G. Frankfurt PhD, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at Princeton University, “On Bullshit”, 2005 from Princeton University Press2
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Answers in video and provided in the text and downloadable video frame below, along with the footnoted citations and PDF of updated diagram
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.