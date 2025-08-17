COMBINATORIAL CONFABULATION: from 1.Nutritional, 2.Narcissistic, and 3.Social Causes

Seven (7) Questions:

1. What is Wernicke-Korsakoff?

2. What is confabulation?

3. What is NPD?

4. What happens if a person has 2 simultaneous causes of confabulation?

5. What happens if a person has 3 simultaneous causes of confabulation?

6. Symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder?

Use the acronym “SPECIAL ME” to remember the nine signs of NPD.1

Sense of self-importance Preoccupation with power, beauty, or success Entitled Can only be around people who are important or special Interpersonally exploitative for their own gain Arrogant Lack empathy Must be admired Envious of others or believe that others are envious of them

7. What is bullshit vs lying?

Harry G. Frankfurt PhD, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at Princeton University, “On Bullshit”, 2005 from Princeton University Press2

