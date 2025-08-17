INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

COMBINATORIAL CONFABULATION: from 1.Nutritional, 2.Narcissistic, and 3.Social Causes

What happens if a person has 3 simultaneous causes of confabulation?
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Aug 17, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Seven (7) Questions:

1. What is Wernicke-Korsakoff?

2. What is confabulation?

3. What is NPD?

Share

4. What happens if a person has 2 simultaneous causes of confabulation?

5. What happens if a person has 3 simultaneous causes of confabulation?

6. Symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder?

Use the acronym “SPECIAL ME” to remember the nine signs of NPD.1

  1. Sense of self-importance

  2. Preoccupation with power, beauty, or success

  3. Entitled

  4. Can only be around people who are important or special

  5. Interpersonally exploitative for their own gain

  6. Arrogant

  7. Lack empathy

  8. Must be admired

  9. Envious of others or believe that others are envious of them

7. What is bullshit vs lying?

Harry G. Frankfurt PhD, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at Princeton University, “On Bullshit”, 2005 from Princeton University Press2

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Answers in video and provided in the text and downloadable video frame below, along with the footnoted citations and PDF of updated diagram

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture