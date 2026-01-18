This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:

Consequences of low-protein diets:

Progressive muscle loss, and strength loss, leading to dependency, accidents Bone loss, promoting fractures Sarcopenia promotes insulin resistance Increased probability of deficiencies of iron, zinc, vitamin A, EPA, DHA, B12 thereby also promoting inflammation, mental depression Immunosuppression, increased risk of infection Impaired healing following surgery, injury

Elderly women accommodate to a low-protein diet with losses of body cell mass, muscle function, and immune response. Am J Clin Nutr 1995

One of the earliest articles that I read and taught on this topic when I was teaching Orthopedics (2000) at Bastyr University is the one excerpted in the image above and included (as a new unannotated PDF copy) below:

Protein Diet With Losses Of Body Cell Mass, Muscle Function, And Immune 1.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

