Dietary Protein, part4: Consequences of low-protein diets include losses of body cell mass, bone density, muscle function, and immune response
This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:
Part 4: Low-protein diets cause losses of body cell mass, muscle function, and immune response
Consequences of low-protein diets:
Progressive muscle loss, and strength loss, leading to dependency, accidents
Bone loss, promoting fractures
Sarcopenia promotes insulin resistance
Increased probability of deficiencies of iron, zinc, vitamin A, EPA, DHA, B12 thereby also promoting inflammation, mental depression
Immunosuppression, increased risk of infection
Impaired healing following surgery, injury
Elderly women accommodate to a low-protein diet with losses of body cell mass, muscle function, and immune response. Am J Clin Nutr 1995
One of the earliest articles that I read and taught on this topic when I was teaching Orthopedics (2000) at Bastyr University is the one excerpted in the image above and included (as a new unannotated PDF copy) below:
