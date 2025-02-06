Playback speed
Vitamin D Paradigm Shift continues Getting Stronger and Stronger after 20 years: Vasquez et al, "Clinical Importance of Cholecalciferol: Paradigm Shift for All Healthcare Providers" ATHM 2004

I wrote the original vitamin D paradigm shift in 2004 from start to finish in 10 days with some last-minute help from John Cannell MD.
Feb 06, 2025
1
Vitamin D Paradigm Shift summary: Vasquez 2025

Vitamin D combines with the vitamin D receptor (VDR) together functioning as a gene transcription factor directly binding to nuclear DNA and regulating the transcription of more than 1,000 genes or approximately 3% of the human genome. For these reasons and others (such as its impact on the gut microbiome, n…

