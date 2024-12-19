VIDEO American Medical Association (AMA) publishes the most horrendous unethical study of the plandemic era in order to malign vitamin D: they delayed treatment by **18 days** in acutely ill patients!

: This is the most overtly fraudulent study that I have ever seen in my 30+ years of reading research.

UPDATE DECEMBER 2024: JAMA/AMA has still failed to retract this horrid publication: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776738

Publication: JAMA 2021 Feb (Murai et al)

Publisher: American Medical Association

Population: n=240 patients with Cv19

Actions and Failures: PHARMACEUTICAL FAILURES: you should know by now that this was a study designed to fail as I have explained in video. bolus 200,000 IU Vitamin D3 delivered orally in peanut oil, while the D3 bolus needs 7 days to peak 25ohD levels, amid a background of supraphysiologic D3 levels which antagonizes 25ohD, and induces D3-clearance pathways (eg 24 hydroxylation) ADMINISTRATIVE FAILURE: after an inexcusable delay of >11 days from the onset of illness for an illness that has a typical duration of 14 days

Effect: no benefit except to drug sales; bogus research contributes to the illness/death/lockdown/mandates of millions of people

Summation: This is the most critically important fraudulent trial that I have ever read; anyone who cites this article as evidence of anything other than fraud is complicit in fraud

DrV: AMA published bogus garbage to make nutrition appear ineffective, to support the drug/V paradigm, sacrificing the public health of hundreds of millions of people; call for retraction posted (20 February 2021) by DrV Dr Alex Vasquez 2021 Call For Retraction Preprint Infographic Jama Bogusvitamindstudycovid 691KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Confirmation of hypocrisy #1: Imagine a study of emergency status epilepticus with intervention delay of 11 days and use of a slow-release form of antiseizure drugs which requires 7 days to become active; such a study = COMPLETELY UNETHICAL