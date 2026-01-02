Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (1) Watches?

As I have said before: My InflammationMastery newsletter is almost purely focused on clinical topics, although on rare occasions—including today’s video introduction to watches—I occasionally deviate from the purely clinical just to keep things interesting!
Notes from today’s video on MEN’S WATCHES (part1):
Style: 1) dress, 2) casual, 3) sport, 4) mud—beyond that, give them away to inspire a man in your life
Color
Movement—always automatic, but then you can get more detailed
Size—I like a 47mm but currently wear a 42
Complications: Date, Day—don’t be neurotic
Sapphire crystal
Ceramic bezel—boss! but steel is OK
Safety clasp—better than a loose clasp that leaves your watch on the floor
The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos
I included the video on vitamin D for the sake of the OG context—this is a purely GenX flex but hey there you have it!
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.