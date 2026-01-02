INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (1) Watches?

The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jan 02, 2026

As I have said before: My InflammationMastery newsletter is almost purely focused on clinical topics, although on rare occasions—including today’s video introduction to watches—I occasionally deviate from the purely clinical just to keep things interesting!

Notes from today’s video on MEN’S WATCHES (part1):

  1. Style: 1) dress, 2) casual, 3) sport, 4) mud—beyond that, give them away to inspire a man in your life

  2. Color

  3. Movement—always automatic, but then you can get more detailed

  4. Size—I like a 47mm but currently wear a 42

  5. Complications: Date, Day—don’t be neurotic

  6. Sapphire crystal

  7. Ceramic bezel—boss! but steel is OK

  8. Safety clasp—better than a loose clasp that leaves your watch on the floor

  9. The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos

  10. I included the video on vitamin D for the sake of the OG context—this is a purely GenX flex but hey there you have it!

Discussion about this video

