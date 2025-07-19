Narrative Review and Critical Analysis: Complex Interconnected Structures of Institutionalized Malpractice, Malfeasance, Indoctrination, Propaganda, Forced Compliance and Censorship

ThoughtControl isn't an event. ThoughtControl is a structure. Censorship requires a complex interconnected self-reinforcing structure, including compliance by all organizations and people who can influence public opinion. Largescale medical propaganda requires compliance of major "health" organizations and prominent citizens, including actors and musicians:

Government organizations from national to state/province to local All medical journals have to sing in unison: JAMA, BMJ, NEJM, Lancet, etc... All health-medical organizations…AMA, AOA, ACA, AANP, and other organizations

Manipulative techniques:

Gaslighting Evasion Emotional defensiveness against reasonable objective questions Nonsense, distraction, bullshit, red herrings...

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Contents of this page:

Part1: Introductory video above followed by the original critiques from 2022 and 2023 Part2: Supporting documents relevant to the video Part3: My notes from the updated new (today) video on the interconnections between Censorship and Propaganda Part4: INDEX to previous pages/posts specific to CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA. Note that the idea for these INDEX PAGES is that they will serve as updatable resources/bookmarks so that when new information is added to the newsletter and website it will be updated herre for easy finding and archiving.

Part2: Supporting documents and notes relevant to the video

In 2009, after working on the protocol for at least 10 years, I published it in my book “Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders” (now Inflammation Mastery) and then I restructured it and published the complete revision in 2014 as “Antiviral Nutrition” (now included in Chapter 4 of Inflammation Mastery) which was censored by the globalists in March 2020—an amazing six years later—precisely at the time when it was needed most.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviralstrategyenes Pro 1.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Interview Conversation Banned Books Cavin Balaster 1.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2019, I published "Pharma Echo Chamber, Sociopolitical Matrix, and Power Vortex: A Diagram-Centric Conceptualization." academia.edu/38476348

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2019, I published “Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process—Focus On Recent Negative Publications Regarding Nutrition, Multivitamins, Fish Oil And Cardiovascular Disease” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2019, I published “Vitamins Against Viruses: Implausible Pro-Vaccine Publications Contrasted Against Ignored Public Health Campaigns and Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials” isom.ca/article/vitamins-against-viruses

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response 351KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response 435KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Part3: My notes from the updated new (today) video on the interconnections between Censorship and Propaganda

Censorship isn't an event. Censorship is a structure. Censorship requires a complex interconnected self-reinforcing structure, including compliance by all organizations and people who can influence public opinion.

Largescale medical propaganda requires compliance of major "health" organizations and prominent citizens, including actors and musicians:

Government organizations from national to state/province to local All medical journals have to sing in unison: JAMA, BMJ, NEJM, Lancet, etc... AMA, AOA, ACA, AANP, and other organizations The MEDICAL profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The OSTEOPATHIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The CHIROPRACTIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The NATUROPATHIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The NUTRITION profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The PUBLIC HEALTH profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The MEDICAL JOURNALS sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people. The SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.

Manipulative techniques:

Gaslighting Evasion Emotional defensiveness against reasonable objective questions Nonsense, distraction, bullshit, red herrings...

Part4: INDEX to previous pages/posts specific to CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA

Note that the idea for these INDEX PAGES is that they will serve as updatable resources/bookmarks so that when new information is added to the newsletter and website it will be updated herre for easy finding and archiving.

VIMEO:

LINKEDIN:

LinkedIn (tied to BIG TECH and paid by BIG PHARMA) is The Gulag Archipelago of social media for professionals, imposing arbitrary censorship, penalization, and disappearance. LinkedIn functions to censor thinkers, filter ideas, impose arbitrary “community standards” and ensure that the managerial class is thinking only the correct and approved thoughts.

BLUESKY:

New social media platform BLUESKY immediately censors official NIH info about government research on creating pathological viruses. OFFICIAL NIH VIDEO Gain-of-Function Research on HPAI H5N1 Viruses: Fauci starts at 14min re the Avian/bird flu that they created.

YOUTUBE:

FACEBOOK:

FACEBOOK retrospectively censored my benign post from Oct2019 in Oct2023—an amazing 4 years later! FB provided no reason for the censorship! My censored post read as follows: “We need more interest in comprehensive antiviral strategies using immune-supporting nutrition. Rather than searching for a different high-profit drug every year...

PROPAGANDA:

Remember that you can access a listing of all the pages including SEARCHING FOR SPECIFIC TOPICS AND WORDS in the index of published pages.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com