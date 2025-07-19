Narrative Review and Critical Analysis: Complex Interconnected Structures of Institutionalized Malpractice, Malfeasance, Indoctrination, Propaganda, Forced Compliance and Censorship

ThoughtControl isn't an event. ThoughtControl is a structure.
Censorship requires a complex interconnected self-reinforcing structure, including compliance by all organizations and people who can influence public opinion. Largescale medical propaganda requires compliance of major "health" organizations and prominent citizens, including actors and musicians:
Government organizations from national to state/province to local
All medical journals have to sing in unison: JAMA, BMJ, NEJM, Lancet, etc...
All health-medical organizations…AMA, AOA, ACA, AANP, and other organizations
Manipulative techniques:
Gaslighting
Evasion
Emotional defensiveness against reasonable objective questions
Nonsense, distraction, bullshit, red herrings...
Contents of this page:
Part1: Introductory video above followed by the original critiques from 2022 and 2023
Part2: Supporting documents relevant to the video
Part3: My notes from the updated new (today) video on the interconnections between Censorship and Propaganda
Part4: INDEX to previous pages/posts specific to CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA. Note that the idea for these INDEX PAGES is that they will serve as updatable resources/bookmarks so that when new information is added to the newsletter and website it will be updated herre for easy finding and archiving.
Part2: Supporting documents and notes relevant to the video
In 2009, after working on the protocol for at least 10 years, I published it in my book “Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders” (now Inflammation Mastery) and then I restructured it and published the complete revision in 2014 as “Antiviral Nutrition” (now included in Chapter 4 of Inflammation Mastery) which was censored by the globalists in March 2020—an amazing six years later—precisely at the time when it was needed most.
In 2019, I published "Pharma Echo Chamber, Sociopolitical Matrix, and Power Vortex: A Diagram-Centric Conceptualization." academia.edu/38476348
In 2019, I published “Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process—Focus On Recent Negative Publications Regarding Nutrition, Multivitamins, Fish Oil And Cardiovascular Disease” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430
In 2019, I published “Vitamins Against Viruses: Implausible Pro-Vaccine Publications Contrasted Against Ignored Public Health Campaigns and Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials” isom.ca/article/vitamins-against-viruses
Part3: My notes from the updated new (today) video on the interconnections between Censorship and Propaganda
Censorship isn't an event. Censorship is a structure. Censorship requires a complex interconnected self-reinforcing structure, including compliance by all organizations and people who can influence public opinion.
Largescale medical propaganda requires compliance of major "health" organizations and prominent citizens, including actors and musicians:
Government organizations from national to state/province to local
All medical journals have to sing in unison: JAMA, BMJ, NEJM, Lancet, etc...
AMA, AOA, ACA, AANP, and other organizations
The MEDICAL profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The OSTEOPATHIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The CHIROPRACTIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The NATUROPATHIC profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The NUTRITION profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The PUBLIC HEALTH profession sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The MEDICAL JOURNALS sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
The SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS sold us out—they did nothing to stop the globalist hegemony and the injury, gaslighting, bankruptcy, and manslaughter of millions of people.
Manipulative techniques:
Gaslighting
Evasion
Emotional defensiveness against reasonable objective questions
Nonsense, distraction, bullshit, red herrings...
Part4: INDEX to previous pages/posts specific to CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA
Note that the idea for these INDEX PAGES is that they will serve as updatable resources/bookmarks so that when new information is added to the newsletter and website it will be updated herre for easy finding and archiving.
VIMEO:
More aggressive censorship from VIMEO on March 31, 2025: Apparently, archiving video clips of OUR ELECTED GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS is not permitted—why? They want to erase the collective memory of the bullshit globalist plandemic.
VIMEO cannot be trusted with your videos. Vimeo started transitioned from the “video platform for creators” to the video platform for censorship.
LINKEDIN:
LinkedIn (tied to BIG TECH and paid by BIG PHARMA) is The Gulag Archipelago of social media for professionals, imposing arbitrary censorship, penalization, and disappearance. LinkedIn functions to censor thinkers, filter ideas, impose arbitrary “community standards” and ensure that the managerial class is thinking only the correct and approved thoughts.
BLUESKY:
New social media platform BLUESKY immediately censors official NIH info about government research on creating pathological viruses. OFFICIAL NIH VIDEO Gain-of-Function Research on HPAI H5N1 Viruses: Fauci starts at 14min re the Avian/bird flu that they created.
YOUTUBE:
YouTube continues censorship and blocking of legitimate science: In America in year 2023, you can't talk about science, and you can't learn about science unless it is approved by pharma-filtered and pharma-bribed puppets who push max-profit drugs that don't work.
My new YouTube account only talked about Vitamin B12, Art, Eggs, Wine...and it was censored: erased completely. Within days, literally hours, my channel was erased, even though I’d followed all the dipshit rules and had set up the new channel as anonymously as possible using a different email and phone number. Salvaged videos: Ode to this week's censored videos 2025.
YouTube's CENSORSHIP CONTINUES: Chinese researchers solved the problem of pandemic viral mutations more than 20 years ago in research with 2 MILLION people. Americans don't have freedom of speech.
YouTube censored my video connecting Autism with toxic exposures as repeatedly demonstrated in peer-reviewed scientific research. Censorship tells you who doesn’t want you to talk-hear-think about certain topics. Censorship tells you that you’re on the right track when seeing through the façade of propaganda.
Strong adult language and truth vs CENSORSHIP and COLLAPSE OF THE WESTERN WORLD including the collapse of legitimate science, Medicine, education, public health. The Western World is collapsing right now, within our lifetimes, within our current lives.
Plandemic Playbook (8) Automated systems of CENSORSHIP block you from learning information that could save your life: We're down to a handful of venues that allow us to communicate openly; if we lose those, then we will have nothing for news other than propaganda.
FACEBOOK:
FACEBOOK retrospectively censored my benign post from Oct2019 in Oct2023—an amazing 4 years later! FB provided no reason for the censorship! My censored post read as follows: “We need more interest in comprehensive antiviral strategies using immune-supporting nutrition. Rather than searching for a different high-profit drug every year...
PROPAGANDA:
Ongoing Plandemic Fearporn and Digital Surveillance in 2025. We will never fully reverse and escape from the plandemic infrastructure that has been created and which is now always at the ready for whatever power scheme that they want to launch.
Weaponization Committee Exposes the Biden White House Censorship Regime in New Report (May 1, 2024). Big Tech changed their content moderation policies because of the Biden White House. Biden White House's censorship targeted true information, satire, and other content that did not violate [anything].
Today (April 4, 2025) VIMEO deleted my entire video archive of 14 years because I criticized Anthony Fauci's nonsense propagandist interview in NEW YORK TIMES from 2 years ago (April 2023). American's don't have freedom of speech under Trump in 2025.
America's government broke America's laws to enforce corporate-friendly (fascist) censorship upon millions of Americans (and foreigners) resulting in loss of life, rights, income, and opportunities. Eight days ago on 8 September 2023, Americans became aware that high-level government executives forced social media companies to control the narrative (violating America’s Constitutional First Amendment of the Bill of Rights which protects freedom of speech and of the press) for the enforcement of experimental “emergency authorized” drug mandates that gained the pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars, cost American citizens $18,000 per every man/woman/child, and resulted in 400% more deaths than were observed in other countries.
Counter the Plandemic Playbook (15) QUARANTINE THE COVIDIOTS away from normal humanity in order to protect the population from digital banking, antisocial credit system, censorship and mind control. Your only salvation is to quarantine these people away from normal society if you want to keep your society normal.
America's failed $6TRILLION Covid response cost $18,000 per person to result in 4x more deaths per capita than the rest of the world; antibodies explained; 2 cv19 realities. USA wasted $6TRILLION = $18,000 per person in order to have 4xMORE deaths based on a failure to understand elementary Immunology.
Strong adult language and truth vs CENSORSHIP and COLLAPSE OF THE WESTERN WORLD including the collapse of legitimate science, Medicine, education, public health. The Western World is collapsing right now, within our lifetimes, within our current lives.
The systems are nearly all broken, but we have to preserver, persist, and continue to try to make life better.In the video summary provided above from 2019, I quote America’s CDC (Center for Disease Commercialization) showing that medical doctors commonly ignore vaccine injuries and fail to report them.
Anthony Fauci details H5N1 gain of function research from his position at the NIH (video). Anthony Fauci lied to Congress and the American people when he said the government wasn’t involved in this GOF research when he himself is authorizing it and detailing it in lectures.
Fauci dances the Karpman Drama Triangle between Hero, Victim, and Perpetrator. Fauci had an unlimited budget, all known channels of communication, and access to the best research facilities-faculty in the world, and yet he says it was not enough and that someone else is to blame.
USA official WHITE HOUSE executive government website destroys most of the Plandemic Narrative:USA government website (featuring a picture of Donald Trump, who gave $14BILLION to the drug companies) destroys most of the Plandemic Narrative
