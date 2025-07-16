Autism and Vitamin D paradigm shift in 2025: live from New York

SEE VIDEO ABOVE: a bit raw but no changes expected
“Autism is neuroinflammation which starts as temporary and reversible but eventually "hard-wires" to become more permanent and less reversible.” DrV
Notes:
Reading: decoding symbols into meanings
Metareading: reading beyond the words and meanings to find grander implications
Autism is neuroinflammation which starts as temporary and reversible but eventually "hard-wires" to become more permanent and less reversible.
This study was under-dosed and too short in time.
Caution with detergent-based emulsions.
PDF articles:
