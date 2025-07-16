INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Autism and Vitamin D paradigm shift in 2025: live from New York

Reading: decoding symbols into meanings. Metareading: reading beyond the words and meanings to find grander implications
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jul 16, 2025
2
Transcript

SEE VIDEO ABOVE: a bit raw but no changes expected

“Autism is neuroinflammation which starts as temporary and reversible but eventually "hard-wires" to become more permanent and less reversible.” DrV

Notes:

  • Reading: decoding symbols into meanings

  • Metareading: reading beyond the words and meanings to find grander implications

  • Autism is neuroinflammation which starts as temporary and reversible but eventually "hard-wires" to become more permanent and less reversible.

  • This study was under-dosed and too short in time.

  • Caution with detergent-based emulsions.

PDF articles:

Dr Alex Vasquez 2006 Weblike Connections
330KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 2008 2024 Vitamin D 2008 Jcem Paradigm 2004 Jama 2004 Bmj 2005 Pharmacology 2024
4.89MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Autism Following Supplementation With Vitamin D3 Loaded Nanoemulsion
939KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

