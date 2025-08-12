INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Vitamin A: are you OVERUSING or UNDERUSING this important-yet-potentially-toxic therapeutic?

Topics in today’s video review and spontaneous discussion:

  1. marginal status,

  2. infection/inflammation depletion,

  3. further depletion with anti-inflammatory drugs,

  4. THERAPEUTIC REPLETION,

  5. application in chronic cough, chronic cv19

Notes from previous video (linked immediately below) on Vitamin A:

Vitamin A (just like vitamin D):

  1. deficiency associates with worse infectious outcomes,

  2. proper supplementation consistently provides benefit,

  3. most of the studies are underdosed in order to undermine the benefits and thereby promote medical hegemony

  4. the biggest threats to nutrition science are intentional and systematic medical ignorance and failure of the nutritional supplement industry to fund competent research

Vitamin A in 2025 against Respiratory Infections in Children: new data, old strategies, same application

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Aug 10
Vitamin A in 2025 against Respiratory Infections in Children: new data, old strategies, same application

NEW REVIEW AND COMMENTARY VIDEO ABOVE; previous videos linked below + today’s reviewed articles in PDF format

Read full story

