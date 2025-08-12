Vitamin A: are you OVERUSING or UNDERUSING this important-yet-potentially-toxic therapeutic?

Topics in today’s video review and spontaneous discussion:
marginal status,
infection/inflammation depletion,
further depletion with anti-inflammatory drugs,
THERAPEUTIC REPLETION,
application in chronic cough, chronic cv19
Notes from previous video (linked immediately below) on Vitamin A:
Vitamin A (just like vitamin D):
deficiency associates with worse infectious outcomes,
proper supplementation consistently provides benefit,
most of the studies are underdosed in order to undermine the benefits and thereby promote medical hegemony
the biggest threats to nutrition science are intentional and systematic medical ignorance and failure of the nutritional supplement industry to fund competent research
