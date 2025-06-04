INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Why does deficiency of vitamin B12 cause rapid and permanent injury to the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves? What are the mechanisms?

Methylmalonate Induces Inflammation and Apoptosis: A Link to Glial Activation and Neurological Dysfunction. J Neuropathol Exp Neurol. 2017
Jun 04, 2025
See new video above

PDF article provided below

  • Citation: Gabbi et al. Methylmalonate Induces Inflammatory and Apoptotic Potential: A Link to Glial Activation and Neurological Dysfunction. J Neuropathol Exp Neurol. 2017 Mar 1;76(3):160-178. doi: 10.1093/jnen/nlw121. PMID: 28395089

FACILE Pharmacology © of Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Part1

Pharmacology of Vitamin B12 (Part2) Article Review and Clinical Contextualization

Clinical Pharmacology of Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) Part3

SEE NEW VIDEO **ABOVE**

Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)

B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate

Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Brain Damage, Depression, Anxiety, Neuropathy from Methylmalonate: You need to test for MMA, as I told you in 2024 [B12 pharmacology, part7]

