INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Antiviral Nutrition Safety and Risks [FREE RESEND]

This video was originally posted in August 2022 but was later censored and has now been recovered
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 15, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

See video above, which I am resending because the previous send was automatically paid-private when I wanted it to be free, at least initially

See video+text linked immediately below for more info + context

I will post some of these recovered files, even at the risk of slight redundancy among some of them. I’d rather risk some slight redundancy than have the information safeguarded yet inaccessible, as that would have the same consequence as having the information lost or censored.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 5
Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

Read full story

[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 15
[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored

“In 2019, I started updating my previous 2014 work on Antiviral Nutrition because I could see all the political and propagandistic pieces coming together to create a false-flag pandemic…”

Read full story

Share

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 3
Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make prof…

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture