Outline of 18 Disinformation Errors in "Vitamin D Guidelines for Healthy Children and Adults" (JAMA 2025)

Major medical organizations (eg AMA) and their journals (eg JAMA) are in business to maximize profit via 1) hegemony/dominance and 2) sales of drugs/injections/surgeries. They have no interest in making the population healthy and thus independent from utilization of medical sales and services. As such, any review that they provide on “alternatives” and nonmedical options will be slanted toward slander and denigration.

Medical fallacy: Synthetic drugs are given a free pass while nutrition is constantly attacked. Correction: Nothing can be more logical and thus "scientific" than giving the body what it needs to function properly and optimally.

Medical fallacy: Attacking the laboratory test (ie, 25ohD) to denigrate the therapy of vitamin D administration.

Strategy: Ignore the data and focus on pseudoscientific/pseudosophisticated bullshit criteria such as "knowing the expertise of the authors of the guidelines" and “estimated quantitative benefit.” Correction: Just look at the clinical data to inform decision-making. Vitamin D showed 70-80% cure rate in several clinical trials against acute Covid; such benefits with high safety completely eclipse any drug or injection on the market.

Medical fallacy: Appeal to “caution” and hyperprecision to enforce inertia and inaction.

Strategy: Medical authors use fake decision-making criteria and unconventional terminology such as “estimated quantitative benefit” and "average effect estimate" in order to delay and monkeywrench intervention. Correction: Just look at the clinical data to inform decision-making. Vitamin D is a human nutrient-metabolite necessary for health and survival.

Medical hypocrisy: Impossibly high and fake “burden of proof” and “ironclad” standards for “blockbuster” nutrition while drugs can be approved based on drug advertising and fake data from drug companies.

Error: "A vitamin is something that our bodies cannot make."Correction: This is an irrelevant definition that skips the function of vitamins; this definition is wrong because the body can make several vitamins including lipoic acid and niacin; this definition ignores the important concept of conditionally essential nutrients which has been established for at least 25 years; they are also ignoring the concept of Biochemical Individuality that Roger Williams published more than 70 years ago. Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 Vitamin D Monograph 541KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Error: Food sources except for fish liver oil are inadequate for the provision of vitamin D in amounts required for meeting the physiologic requirements of adults at 3,000-5,000 IU per day established by Heaney et al Am J Clin Nutr 2003 and Vasquez et al Altern Ther Health Med 2004

Error: Editor denigrates people as taking vitamin D supplements "empirically" as if they don't have evidence. Correction: The data on the value of routine vitamin D supplementation has been established for at least 21 years (Vasquez et al Altern Ther Health Med 2004) and continues to get stronger

Error: They are at least 15 years behind the research in their claim that 25ohD is simply the storage form of vitamin D. Correction: 25ohD accounts for most of the biological activity of vitamin D at the receptor

Error by omission: They only mention cathelicidin as a mechanism of vD-mediated immunomodulation. Correction: vD plays many roles in anti-infection defense, immunomodulation, anti-inflammation, and downregulation of viral replication; see my 2001 video review. Vitamin D also shows remarkable efficacy against human papilloma virus (HPV).

Error: Over emphasis on statistics when they have not even discussed proper dosing. Correction: vD effects are dose-dependent therefore any mention of effect has to be contextualized per the dose and duration and serum response of the treatment. Dosage too high, dosage too low, and delayed administration are some of the most common strategies to corrupt nutrition research.

Error: Medical authors corrupt the conversation on nutrition by routinely ignoring basic Pharmacology. Correction: Such absurd ignorance of basic pharmacology knowledge would never be permitted in discussions on drugs but is a common strategy in the negation of nutrition to make the field appear unscientific and mysterious. Share

Error: Clinical guidelines omitted key data in physiology and clinical trials to obfuscate the topic. Correction: Such unprofessional behavior and omissions of important data is scandalous.

Error: They admit to using "average weighted dose and duration" which is a strategy to skew the conclusion toward inefficacy because most or many of the studies will have used too short a dose for too short a duration. Correction: They need to be looking at quality of data and not just lumping everything together in order to strategically overlook the importance of dose, duration, and serum response.

Error: They strategically exclude data showing the importance of optimized serum 25ohD levels so that they can create the false illusion that laboratory testing is unworthwhile. Correction: The clinical data supporting optimized serum 25ohD levels is sufficient, consistent and actionable.