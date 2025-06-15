[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored

“In 2019, I started updating my previous 2014 work on Antiviral Nutrition because I could see all the political and propagandistic pieces coming together to create a false-flag pandemic…” Look at 5 of my articles from 2014 and 2019 and you will see that I was clearly aware of and actively resisting the false narrative that they were constructing in order to—in the following year—unleash the global control fiasco that they would blame on a viral infection.

Censorship: As you all know, I have been in the process of recovering my censored videos after the video-hosting platform Vimeo suddenly deleted 15 years of my work in early 2025 because they found one video in which I was critical of Anthony Fauci’s psychopathy, misanthropism, mismanagement of the pandemic, and his medical manslaughter via his enforcement of antiviral measures that were ineffective at best and counterproductive at worse. Vimeo said that my critisism of Fauci was “medical misinformation” and of course they refused to provide any specific reason or point of conjecture, and they then took that bullshit reason as justification to delete 2 different accounts of my teaching videos wherein I talked about metabolism, vitamins, amino acids, etc. I recall that I occasionally considered Vimeo to be the safest place for me to save my videos, because personal computers and external hard drivescan break or be stolen, whereas everything in their cloud is safeguarded and backed-up; of course at that time (before the censorship of the plandemic) I had no idea that they would scour my files, build a false case against me, then enforce their judgement on me by deleting all my videos.

Recovery: Two of the external hard drives wherein I had stored 3TB of data had become nonfunctional, but these were the most likely location of my previous 15 years of work; so I had to pay USD$1,000 to have them recovered in May-June of 2025. One of the discs was so badly damaged that the file names and dates had been changed, but the documents-videos themselves still function.

As such : I will post some of these recovered files, even at the risk of slight redundancy among some of them. I’d rather risk some slight redundancy than have the information safeguarded yet inaccessible, as that would have the same consequence as having the information lost or censored.

In 2019, I started updating my previous 2014 work on Antiviral Nutrition because I could see all the political and propagandistic pieces coming together to create a false-flag pandemic:

Drug companies clearly had control of most politicians and thus most governments and thus the drug companies had control over entire countries. Medical journals and organizations were openly frauding research in order to reach the conclusion that useless quackcines were saving humanity when the objective data was not supportive of this conclusion in any way, shape or form. Television-media were all under the control of the drug companies because big pharma pays most of their big-money advertising.

Meanwhile, now that the substack platform allows direct video hosting/embedding, and since my previous Vimeo videos are dust in the wind, I am having to re-upload all of the previous videos that were previously streamed from Vimeo. I am working on this regularly, while still trying to keep my day job…

Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviralstrategyenes Pro 1.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Unhappily Lost Sea 8.69MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks for your understanding and support!

