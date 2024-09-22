Playback speed
2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)

I could tell by 2019 that politics-medicine-journalism was reaching a new level of insanity. So I began to predict that the world was going to have some type of political-medical event, which was Cv19
Sep 22, 2024
Why did I perform this exhaustive literature review on acetylcysteine/NAC in 2019?

  1. Because I was aware that the entire topic of viruses had become weaponized certainly no later than 2014 when I published a book on this topic—a book that was deleted by Amazon in March of 2020 at the start of the “global plan.”

    Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviral Strategy En Es
    13.3MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download
    Ijhnfm 2020 Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives
    1.74MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  2. I could tell not later than 2019 that the worl…

