LANCET and CELL PRESS publish confirmation of injection-caused 1) transmission within days, 2) virulence, 3) sustained reservoir that lasts for years and years causing ongoing infections

LANCET MEDICAL JOURNAL: "vaccine-derived type 2 poliovirus has caused more cases of poliomyelitis than wild poliovirus every year since 2017, with 1057 cases reported in 2020." Cooper et al. Risk factors for the spread of vaccine-derived type 2 polioviruses... Lancet Infect Dis. 2022 Feb;22(2):284-294 pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8799632 doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(21)00453-9 CELL PRESS MEDICAL JOURNAL: “Within days of vaccination, individuals shed pathogenic revertant viruses that can be transmitted to susceptible contacts. Furthermore, virulent cVDPVs [viruses from vaccines] circulate and persist for years in the environment and the community, often sub-clinically, providing a dangerous, “silent” reservoir of virus.” Yeh et al. Engineering the Live-Attenuated Polio Vaccine to Prevent Reversion to Virulence. Cell Host Microbe. 2020 May 13;27(5):736-751.e8. PMC7566161 DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2020.04.003

Sounding more like a drug advertisement than a defender of the people, Trump says vaccines are “amazing” and “incredible” and some “don’t have controversy at all”

“You have vaccines that work. Just pure and simple, they work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, people should [be forced to] take it."

"I think we have to be careful. You have some vaccines that are so amazing. The Polio vaccine I think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID [vax] is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that.

"But you have some vaccines that are so incredible. And I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

"Initially, I heard about it yesterday. And it's a tough stance. You have vaccines that work. Just pure and simple, they work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, people should take it."

