2025: They CREATED another NEW hyperpathogenic INFLUENZA virus, this time with neuro-invasion and 100% lethality in the "GOLD STANDARD model: relevance of ferrets to human contagion

News: Researchers from Korea created a new highly pathogenic influenza virus that is 100% fatal for ferrets, a known research model for studying infectious diseases that are relevant to humans.
"…ferrets are naturally susceptible to influenza infection. Additionally, the ferret closely resembles humans with respect to clinical signs and pathogenesis. And also, influenza receptor distribution in the human and ferret respiratory tracks are similar. So for these reasons, ferret is the Gold-Standard model for studying pathogenesis and transmission of influenza viruses, and this includes avian influenza viruses.” See citation below from CDC—Centers for Disease Creation/Commercialization
Citation: Kim et al. PB2 and NP of North American H5N1 virus drive immune cell replication and systemic infections. SCIENCE ADVANCES 2025 Sep 26;11(39):eady1208
Background:
“Gain of function” (GOF = giving viruses more dangerous traits) is the laboratory creation of extraordinary pathogenic viruses supposedly to “help us understand viral behavior and immune responses so we can design better treatments and more vaccines” but the conspiracy viewpoint is that they are creating pathogenic viruses to then unleash these on the public, or against an enemy during war.
“Gain of function” (GOF = giving viruses more dangerous traits) is the most dangerous research performed under the umbrella of “biomedicine” because most people think it is better described as biological warfare, and this is why (as in the video above) people involved are always questioning the safety and trying to perform mental gymnastics in order to make this appear reasonable and ethical when it is obviously dangerous and psychopathic with only one available outcome: population-wide mass murder. The only thing more dangerous than bioweapons research is nuclear war research.
See the PDF article provided below from 2016 showing that Fauci’s NIH department funded GOF research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan China to create a highly pathogenic coronavirus that was resistant to drugs and vaccines. If that does not sound very suspicious considering the pandemic 3 years later from Wuhan China that was a pathogenic coronavirus that was resistant to drugs and vaccines, then you’re hopelessly clueless.
Source: SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53
Listen to the video clip above and the link that follows—published by the USA CDC—Centers for Disease Creation/Commercialization—for some context showing that ferret models are very similar to human models for infectious diseases:
Pathogenesis and Transmissibility of North American Highly Pathogenic A(H5N1) Influenza A Virus in the Ferret Model [Original Post 10/19/2022]
What this means for all of us: THEY JUST CREATED AN INFLUENZA VIRUS CAUSING 100% DEATH IN THE “GOLD STANDARD” FERRET MODEL FOR STUDYING IMMUNE-VIRUS BEHAVIOR IN HUMANS
Which one of the following 2 options is more logical for you:
OPTION A: They are doing this GOF research to help us understand viral behavior and immune responses so we can design better treatments and more vaccines to make a healthier population!
OPTION B: They are doing this GOF research to create pathogenic viruses to then unleash these on the public, or against an enemy during war; either way, they are playing with technology that they cannot control and that carries the potential to kill a large percentage of the poor and middle class of the human population while the rich/elite are safe on private islands and in their private mountain bunkers.
Previous post in this series: Americans paid for another artificially created Influenza Virus in October2025, this time in Slovakia because doing it again in Wuhan China would be too obvious
Romanova et al. Protective efficacy of the UniFluVec influenza vaccine vector against the highly pathogenic influenza A/Indonesia/5/2005 (H5N1) strain in ferrets. Vaccine. 2025 Oct 4;65:127795
Menachery et al. SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53
Robinson-McCarthy et al. A replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus model for dairy cattle H5N1 influenza virus glycoprotein evolution. J Virol. 2025 Jul 22;99(7):e0038925
2025 RESEARCH PUBLICATION demonstrates genetic merger of “replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV)” with “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus”
AUTHORS: Robinson-McCarthy et al.
TITLE: A replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus model for dairy cattle H5N1 influenza virus glycoprotein evolution.
CITATION: J Virol. 2025 Jul 22;99(7):e0038925. doi: 10.1128/jvi.00389-25. Epub 2025 Jun 4. PMID: 40464562; PMCID: PMC12282150
What did they show here?
They genetically merged 2 viruses to make a more dangerous virus
They clearly state that they merged 2 viruses together; they have no idea and cannot control the outcome of this.
Their new virus escapes antibody defenses.
Their new virus resists antiviral drugs.
Their new Frankenstein virus is a genetic merger of 2 viruses that resists defense with antibodies and antiviral drugs and was funded by the NIH, specifically Antony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH NIAID).
PLANDEMICS: The only time you should trust your abusers is when they promise to keep abusing
