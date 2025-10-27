INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Here, I explain the difference: Inflammation Mastery & Healthy Thinking pages, news, videos

In the video above, I explain the difference between HealthyThinking.substack and InflammationMastery.substack. In a nutshell, InflammationMastery.substack is a bit more polished and more filtered...
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Oct 27, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

In the video above, I explain the difference between HealthyThinking.substack and InflammationMastery.substack.

In a nutshell, InflammationMastery.substack is a bit more polished and a bit more filtered—mostly focused on clinical/medicine topics, whereas HealthyThinking.substack includes everything in the clinical/medicine topics but also includes articles and videos on a much wider range of topics including:

  1. Art and Architecture—for example, the connection between so-called “modern medicine” and so-called “modern architecture”—how these reinforce the other to keep us trapped in a hyperefficient, INEFFECTIVE and DEPERSONALIZED experience

  2. Music—structure, analysis, brain-building “Mozart effect” and artists of particular stature and excellence such as Celibidache and Strunz & Farah

  3. Philosophy—especially Nietzsche and especially his Zarathustra

  4. Health Homework—reminders for all of us about effective health-promoting habits, for example:

    1. Optimizing iron status with blood donation

    2. Optimizing vitamin D status with laboratory testing and supplementation

    3. How to evaluate legal contracts

  5. Legal contracts and business experiences and perspectives

  6. How to identify and deal with swindlers, manipulators, and psychopaths, which make up at least 10% of the human population and are thus in your life and in your business whether you realize it or not—better to be able to to realize it and protect yourself from these people, who are “pre-programmed” to cause harm and ruin people’s lives…including yours and mine!

  7. My personal reflections on my personal and business experiences, most recently including the 3-video series, linked below—covering Friday Night Videos, Saturday Morning Cartoons, and Sunday Morning Bible quotations.

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
SUNDAY MORNING VIDEO and and new INSIGHTS following SATURDAY'S and FRIDAY NIGHT VIDEOS: "Of course, everything looks simple and obvious in retrospect."
This became a series of 3 videos starting 1) Friday night, 2) Saturday morning, and 3) Sunday morning—see the final SUNDAY MORNING installment above, which is Video #3 and probably the final video in this spontaneous series…
Listen now
21 hours ago · 2 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

Most of the “major clinical pages/videos” such as the new Nutritional Pharmacology series and the previous Vitamin D series are provided equally on both pages

The most clear and definitive distinction between these two pages is that on HealthyThinking.substack, I talk more about my personal, philosophical and social perspectives (including art and architecture), whereas—as stated above—InflammationMastery.substack is almost exclusively clinical and medical.

Anyone who thinks that “medicine and health are separate from the psychosocial context and political trends” is socially immature and/or clinically clueless, and I cannot limit myself to that level of intentional ignorance.

The currently best and most horrible example of politicized-medicine is the global advancement toward merging digital “health passports” with social profiling connected with centralized money control, the combination of which I call the CONTROL TRIAD. We all have to accept that politics influences health outcomes, and anyone who says otherwise is just being immature and ignorant.

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
GLOBALIST CONTROL TRIAD relies on distraction, xenophobia, and false hope of the Conservative-Liberal False Dichotomy
Listen now
a month ago · 9 likes · 5 comments · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

Thank you for supporting this archive of information for the cost of a coffee while I am working—about $4.20—for the hours, days, months and years developing this archive which now contains more than 1,000 pages and hundreds of hours of videos on a wide range of topics including Clinical Nutrition (including the Vitamin D series of Videos and Scientific Publications), Antiviral Strategies, Microbiome+Dysbiosis (CME series of >12 videos), Functional Medicine (conference videos) and Pharmacology (of Vitamin B12 and Pediatric Injections,.. Leadership, Critical Analysis of Research and Social Events, architecture, music(Celibidache), philosophy, and a few tutorial videos on fun topics like how to select a good wine/whiskey(and minimize the risks)! HealthyThinking.substack.comincludes a wide range of topics including music, politics, architecture, logic, philosophy, recipes (ie, “everything”) plus “Health Homework” (series)to inform and remind you about important health-promoting actions…whereasInflammationMastery.substack.com attempts to be more/strictly clinical and specific to book updates, clinical research and protocols.

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
SUNDAY MORNING VIDEO and and new INSIGHTS following SATURDAY'S and FRIDAY NIGHT VIDEOS: "Of course, everything looks simple and obvious in retrospect."
This became a series of 3 videos starting 1) Friday night, 2) Saturday morning, and 3) Sunday morning—see the final SUNDAY MORNING installment above, which is Video #3 and probably the final video in this spontaneous series…
Listen now
21 hours ago · 2 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

2025: They CREATED another NEW hyperpathogenic INFLUENZA virus, this time with neuro-invasion and 100% lethality in the "GOLD STANDARD model: relevance of ferrets to human contagion

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Oct 22
2025: They CREATED another NEW hyperpathogenic INFLUENZA virus, this time with neuro-invasion and 100% lethality in the "GOLD STANDARD model: relevance of ferrets to human contagion

Here’s the quick summary in 5 points:

Read full story

Share

Nutritional and Botanical Risk Management (VIDEO plus 3 PDF articles) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (6) Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Oct 21
Nutritional and Botanical Risk Management (VIDEO plus 3 PDF articles) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (6) Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamins, Metabolism, Laboratory Assessment of Nutritional Status, and Therapeutic Interventions by DrV

Read full story

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

Read full story

Thanks for reading INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture