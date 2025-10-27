Here, I explain the difference: Inflammation Mastery & Healthy Thinking pages, news, videos

In the video above, I explain the difference between HealthyThinking.substack and InflammationMastery.substack.
In a nutshell, InflammationMastery.substack is a bit more polished and a bit more filtered—mostly focused on clinical/medicine topics, whereas HealthyThinking.substack includes everything in the clinical/medicine topics but also includes articles and videos on a much wider range of topics including:
Art and Architecture—for example, the connection between so-called “modern medicine” and so-called “modern architecture”—how these reinforce the other to keep us trapped in a hyperefficient, INEFFECTIVE and DEPERSONALIZED experience
Music—structure, analysis, brain-building “Mozart effect” and artists of particular stature and excellence such as Celibidache and Strunz & Farah
Philosophy—especially Nietzsche and especially his Zarathustra
Health Homework—reminders for all of us about effective health-promoting habits, for example:
How to identify and deal with swindlers, manipulators, and psychopaths, which make up at least 10% of the human population and are thus in your life and in your business whether you realize it or not—better to be able to to realize it and protect yourself from these people, who are “pre-programmed” to cause harm and ruin people’s lives…including yours and mine!
My personal reflections on my personal and business experiences, most recently including the 3-video series, linked below—covering Friday Night Videos, Saturday Morning Cartoons, and Sunday Morning Bible quotations.
Most of the “major clinical pages/videos” such as the new Nutritional Pharmacology series and the previous Vitamin D series are provided equally on both pages
The most clear and definitive distinction between these two pages is that on HealthyThinking.substack, I talk more about my personal, philosophical and social perspectives (including art and architecture), whereas—as stated above—InflammationMastery.substack is almost exclusively clinical and medical.
Anyone who thinks that “medicine and health are separate from the psychosocial context and political trends” is socially immature and/or clinically clueless, and I cannot limit myself to that level of intentional ignorance.
For example, in America, our food and water are poisoned with glyphosate and other brain-damaging pesticides BECAUSE OF GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION and this obviously has CLINICAL RELEVANCE especially for BRAIN DISEASES such as ADHD and AUTISM.
Much of the brain damage and intellectual deficits seen in America are specifically caused by political misbehavior.
The currently best and most horrible example of politicized-medicine is the global advancement toward merging digital “health passports” with social profiling connected with centralized money control, the combination of which I call the CONTROL TRIAD. We all have to accept that politics influences health outcomes, and anyone who says otherwise is just being immature and ignorant.
