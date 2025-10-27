Here, I explain the difference: Inflammation Mastery & Healthy Thinking pages, news, videos

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

In the video above, I explain the difference between HealthyThinking.substack and InflammationMastery.substack .

In a nutshell, InflammationMastery.substack is a bit more polished and a bit more filtered—mostly focused on clinical/medicine topics, whereas HealthyThinking.substack includes everything in the clinical/medicine topics but also includes articles and videos on a much wider range of topics including:

Most of the “major clinical pages/videos” such as the new Nutritional Pharmacology series and the previous Vitamin D series are provided equally on both pages

The most clear and definitive distinction between these two pages is that on HealthyThinking.substack , I talk more about my personal, philosophical and social perspectives (including art and architecture), whereas—as stated above— InflammationMastery.substack is almost exclusively clinical and medical.

Anyone who thinks that “medicine and health are separate from the psychosocial context and political trends” is socially immature and/or clinically clueless, and I cannot limit myself to that level of intentional ignorance.

The currently best and most horrible example of politicized-medicine is the global advancement toward merging digital “health passports” with social profiling connected with centralized money control, the combination of which I call the CONTROL TRIAD. We all have to accept that politics influences health outcomes, and anyone who says otherwise is just being immature and ignorant.

