Nutritional and Botanical Risk Management (VIDEO plus 3 PDF articles) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (6) Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamins, Metabolism, Laboratory Assessment of Nutritional Status, and Therapeutic Interventions by DrV
Intro to Vitamin B1, thiamine
Intro to Vitamin B2, riboflavin
Intro to Vitamin B6, pyridoxine
Intro to Iron, iron deficiency, iron overload
Fatty acids and combination fatty acid therapy (CFAT)
Risk management, patient assessment, laboratory interpretation for six (6) components of the antiviral nutrition protocol
QUESTIONS and DEFINITIONS:
“Everyone thinks they are an expert until they take a test written by an expert.” DrV
Clinical Nutrition Pharmacology (6) VIDEO Antiviral Nutrition Risk Management: Nutrient toxicity, patient assessment, laboratory monitoring (2020)
What 2 minerals are included in the antiviral nutrition protocol, and what are the clinical and laboratory indicators of toxicity for each?
What 2 fat-soluble nutrients are always included in the antiviral nutrition protocol, and what are the clinical and laboratory indicators of toxicity for each?
For the amino acid and the botanical medicine mentioned in the video, what are the clinical and laboratory indicators of toxicity for each?
This video was posted previously but streamed from YouTube and thus vulnerable to censorship; as such, I have archived it here while including it within the current series of Clinical Nutrition Pharmacology/Biochemistry.
This video reviews clinical and laboratory assessment for toxicity for some of the key nutrients used in my Antiviral Nutrition protocol originally published in its most recent format in 2014 before being censored in 2020.
Class no5 on clinically important fatty acids—see video excerpt above and my more complete “CFAT” video linked below:
See also my 2019 review article and editorial, available for free:
Vasquez A, Pizzorno J. Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process-Focus On Recent Negative Publications Regarding Nutrition, Multivitamins, Fish Oil and Cardiovascular Disease. Integr Med 2019 Feb;18(1):8-15. PMID: 31341427; PMC6601430
Here are an additional three (3) articles/essays from 2018, when the medical profession became completely unhinged in its attacks on natural fish oil in order to push a prescription-only fish oil that cost 10x the normal price:
For a detailed review of the biochemistry, see my publication from 2004 included in PDF format at the bottom of this page
VIDEO no4 on Iron or Fe:
What is the clinical value of measuring SERUM IRON?
What is the single best laboratory test for both iron OVERLOAD and iron DEFICIENCY?
How is the TRANSFERRIN SATURATION test qualitatively different as a marker for disordered iron metabolism?
How to we stratify iron status:
DEFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___?
SUFFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___?
HIGHER with SF levels of ___ to ___?
TOO HIGH with SF levels of ___ to ___?
What are the clinical manifestations of iron deficiency?
What are the radiological manifestations of iron deficiency?
What are the clinical manifestations of iron overload?
What are the radiological manifestations of iron overload?
What is the diagnostic intervention for iron overload that is also the therapeutic intervention for iron overload?
Failure to diagnose the cause of iron deficiency in adults can lead to loss of your ________ and depletion of your ________ account which can result in loss of your ________ which means you have to live in your ____________ in a Walmart parking lot.
VIDEO no3 on Vitamin B6 or PYRIDOXINE:
Name the prototypic enzyme defect that exemplifies the importance of vitamin B6?
If you are treating a patient with B6 for their diagnosis of PRE, what are the 3 ways to test the effectiveness of treatment?
Clinical assessment: _________________?
Lab test: _________________?
Electrodiagnosis: _________________?
Without sufficient B6, every person affected will first develop ______________ and eventually develop ______________ which can eventually cause permanent damage and death.
What is a reasonable maintenance dose of B6?
What is a reasonable interventional dose of B6 either as total amount or amount per kilogram?
What other 2 nutrients are required for proper function of B6?
QUESTIONS from video no2 on B2/riboflavin and metabolism:
What is metabolism?
What are enzymes (structurally), and what do they do—give at least 2-3 examples?
What is a peptide, and what is a protein?
What is an enzyme, and how do we understand an enzyme in relation to its cofactor or coenzyme?
What is a laboratory test for B2 status that is also a reflection of an important physiologic function?
What is a reasonable therapeutic and diagnostic dose of B2 for adults?
Name 4 nutritional deficiencies that can occur within hours and days?
Deficiency of _________ can occur within hours
Deficiency of _________ can occur within hours
Deficiency of _________ can occur within days
Deficiency of _________ can occur within days
How do genetic defects and chemical exposures affect the function of enzymes, and how does nutritional supplementation affect this process?
QUESTIONS and DEFINITIONS on Video no1 on Vitamin B1 or Thiamine:
Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.
Orwellian thought-stopping cliche: used when a person is too ignorant and too indoctrinated to engage in legitimate conversation, they simply/reflexively parrot their indoctrination
What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?
What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?
What are the 3 types of beriberi?
What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?
What are the causes of CONFABULATION?
What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?
What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?
WHAT ARE THE APPROPRIATE CLINICAL DOSAGES FOR ADULTS FOR EACH OF THE TREATMENTS described in this video?
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults
______? dosed at ______? mg per day for adults with the dosage given at morning or night?
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity [VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
Additional videos and PDF articles are provided/linked below for subscribers
