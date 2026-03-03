INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Nutritional Lithium (2) and Confirmation of the Anti-Lithium Conspiracy

See new video above. Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid

See new video above.

Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.

Thank you for supporting this archive of information for the cost of a coffee while I am working—about $4.20—for the hours, days, months and years developing this archive which now contains more than 1,000 pages and hundreds of hours of videos …

….on a wide range of topics including Clinical Nutrition (including the Vitamin Dseries of Videos and Scientific Publications), Antiviral Strategies, Microbiome+Dysbiosis (CME series of >12 videos), Functional Medicine (conference videos) and Pharmacology (of Vitamin B12 and Pediatric Injections,.. Leadership, Critical Analysis of Research and Social Events, architecture, music(Celibidache), philosophy, and a few tutorial videos on fun topics like how to select a good wine/whiskey (and minimize the risks)! HealthyThinking.substack.comincludes a wide range of topics including music, politics, architecture, logic, philosophy, recipes (ie, “everything”) plus “Health Homework” (series) to inform and remind you about important health-promoting actions…whereasInflammationMastery.substack.com attempts to be more/strictly clinical and specific to book updates, clinical research and protocols.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Both (2) PDF documents are provided below.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of INFLAMMATION MASTERY.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 INFLAMMATION MASTERY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture