[PreVIEW] Lithium toxicity from an Internet dietary supplement. Journal of Medical Toxicology 2007

Is Nutritional/Subpharmacologic Lithium dangerous…or merely the target of a medical smear campaign based on its safe and effective threatening of the drug-dependency paradigm?

Critical reading of :

Balon R. Possible dangers of a “nutritional supplement” lithium orotate. Annals of Clinical Psychiatry 2013;25(1):77 Pauzé DK, Brooks DE. Lithium toxicity from an Internet dietary supplement. Journal of Medical Toxicology 2007 Jun;3(2):61-2

As with many/most videos, this video was provided for free to all subscribers to the email newsletter but is now archived for supporters. Be sure to subscribe to the email newsletter in order to receive immediate access to all new videos, articles, and updates.

All THREE (3) of the recently reviewed PDF documents are provided below.

Previous/recent videos and articles in this series on LITHIUM are provided below.

Critical review of: Gildengers AG, Ibrahim TS, Anderson SJ, Emanuel JE, Santini T, Diaz JL, Lopresti BJ, Royse SK, Lopez OL, Zeng X, de Almeida B, Alkhateeb SK, Chu C, Karikari T K, Lee L, Weinstein AM, Butters MA. Low-Dose Lithium for Mild Cognitive Impairment: A Pilot Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Neurol. 2026 Mar 2. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2026.0072

Does this research advance clinical care?

Is this work well-performed and well-reported?

Does this work give hints of political-strategic bias?

What exactly was the treatment?

Why did they sit on this research for 3 years and only just now publish it?

Why were these patients taking so many medications at baseline?

Why was no mention made of the experimental injections that occurred during this timeframe and which would have been administered to these study subjects at >80% uptake?

Thank you for supporting this archive of information for the cost of a coffee while I am working —about $4.20—for the hours, days, months and years developing this archive which now contains more than 1,000 pages and hundreds of hours of videos …

….on a wide range of topics including Clinical Nutrition (including the Vitamin Dseries of Videos and Scientific Publications), Antiviral Strategies, Microbiome+Dysbiosis (CME series of >12 videos), Functional Medicine (conference videos) and Pharmacology (of Vitamin B12 and Pediatric Injections,.. Leadership, Critical Analysis of Research and Social Events, architecture, music(Celibidache), philosophy, and a few tutorial videos on fun topics like how to select a good wine/whiskey (and minimize the risks)! HealthyThinking.substack.comincludes a wide range of topics including music, politics, architecture, logic, philosophy, recipes (ie, “everything”) plus “Health Homework” (series) to inform and remind you about important health-promoting actions…whereasInflammationMastery.substack.com attempts to be more/strictly clinical and specific to book updates, clinical research and protocols.

Share

Therapeutic Lithium, Nutritional Lithium (2) and Confirmation of the Anti-Lithium Conspiracy

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

All THREE (3) of the recently reviewed PDF documents are provided below.