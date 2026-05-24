Treatment vs Management Masterclass VIDEO + NOTES

SEE THE NEW NOTES INCLUDED THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO AND LISTED BELOW
Following-up on last week’s video theme of CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING, today’s video discusses clinical management of a patient with rash + joint pain.
Three (3) PDF articles
The three (3) PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers. The details of the management and treatment strategies are largely covered in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition in the pages mentioned in the video above.
Basics
What is the pathology?
What is the DX and how do you confirm it with lab testing?
What is the DDX?
Advanced
What is the most likely outcome with minimal treatment?
What are the possible worst-case-scenarios?
How do you manage this as DC? As an ND? As a general MD or DO? Should you refer this patient to urgent care or to which specialist?
What else could you do beyond standard medical observation and drugging?
How does social context determine management?
Last week’s TUTORIAL ON CLINICAL DECISION-MAKING will be available for free for a short time longer, but then will be placed back behind the paywall reserved for supporting subscribers.
The three (3) PDF articles upon which this discussion is based are provided below for supporting subscribers.
Notes from the updated/edited second version of today’s video are provided here:
One of the important distinctions that I learned in both chiropractic college and in clinical practice and which I discuss in Chapter 1 of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition s that “disease treatment” is distinct from “patient management.”
If you implement potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial protocols, then you will have reduced inflammation so much that you can use much lower doses of anti-inflammatory drugs when those are necessary. Because the medical paradigm remains selectively ignorant of anti-inflammatory nutrition, they have to use higher doses of drugs to achieve worse outcomes with more adverse effects. I commonly use physiologic doses of prednisolone for anti-inflammatory benefit while avoiding the adverse effects of higher doses such as osteoporosis, lipogenesis, and avascular osteonecrosis.
Even a textbook-perfect “classic presentation of a specific disease” is not necessarily an exclusive presentation; as such a responsible DDX is still required.
No matter how smart you are, how many diplomas you have, how many conferences you’ve attended, and how much independent study you’ve acquired, you will still gain more knowledge and more nuanced perspectives with more time in reflection and in clinical practice. This is to be expected, but this also indirectly underscores the importance of apprenticing yourself to clinicians and experts with more years of experience.