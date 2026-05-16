Research Analysis + Clinical Decision-Making [Introductory VIDEO TUTORIAL + NOTES]

Formal education is popularly attacked these days for its shortcomings (especially after the catastrophic failures and collusions that occurred during the globalist pandemic) mostly by people with little formal education. However and to its merit, formal education includes much more than simply information (and indoctrination), as it can also include practical experiences, mentoring from experts with 40+ years of successful experience, innumerable corrections (ie, humility [for those who can receive and learn from corrections]), treatment and management strategies and techniques, etc. Share

Self-education is great and necessary for everyone, whether they have studied in formal education or not. But for people who have not been through graduate/doctorate education, how will they know where they are along the spectrum of simple familiarity? competence and fluency, ranging from basic to intermediate to advanced? mastery at a professional level? Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Misrepresentations Of Clinical Nutrition In Mainstream Medical Media 327KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The seduction of self-education is that anyone can feel that they understand the material simply because they picked up new vocabulary and some ideas that were easy for them to grasp, but they will have also selectively skipped the parts that were more difficult and they will never have their perceptions and competence challenged by an expert (eg, professor) or system (eg, high-stakes exam) that will slap/humble them back to reality while they stay drunk with their self-impression. Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The music clip at the intro is Bella by Qatar Jazz

Teachers/professors have to do more than simply present information; they also have to select and emphasize what is important and current, integrate their coursework with the other professors/courses in the program, write fair exams that hold students accountable to competent levels of professionalism, accurately evaluate and correct the work of the students, have the courage to fail students who fail to perform to proper standards, including life-and-death standards within the study of healthcare topics for clinicians. Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Ijhnfm Plosone Microbiomedietcomment 5.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Generally speaking, we respect two different hierarchies of evidence especially when making decisions with human patients. First, we have a hierarchy of types of evidence along the continuum from biological plausibility to clinical preference: Level 1: biochemistry, theory Level 2: in vitro studies Level 3: animal studies Level 4: small open trials, case reports/series Level 5: controlled studies of low quality Level 6: randomized controlled studies of high quality Level 7: high-quality studies in diverse populations, multisite, international Level 8: duplication of studies to confirm benefit, comparison with current treatments Level 9: consensus, scientific Level 10: consensus, clinical Second, we have a hierarchy of publications of evidence: 1) small conference abstracts, 2) letters, 3) case reports/series, 4) open trials, 5)DBPCR trials smaller to larger, worse to better, 6) reviews then meta-analysis. Any of these might be brilliant and treatment-changing (rarely in isolation) or total garbage and propaganda, eg, Murai JAMA 2021 Mar PMC7890452 Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2021 Retraction Jama Bogus Vitamin D Covid 691KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Young inexperienced headstrong students and fledgling clinicians tend to overestimate the validity of the few articles they have read because they don’t have clinical experience, teaching experience, research/authorship experience, and they have never had the inevitable sweat-inducing sphincter-cramping medicolegal challenges that enforce a much higher external standard of critical analysis, cross-analysis, and second-guessing (ie, Freud’s superego or my “metaego” or “overego” concept, mentioned previously). Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish Avhl 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can be [darn] sure that nobody at level of an experienced professor/author in the world of clinical care and Specialty Medicine is going to justify their clinical interventions based on an in vitro study, an in vivo/animal study, or a poorly conducted human clinical trial; just try playing those games with a high-level clinical specialist and they will knock you into a new reality—for which you should thank them. Download Dr Alex Vasquez 2005 Willow Ann Pharmacother 19.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Clinical trial checklist: Study design Patient demographics Perfect clarity on the different interventions, especially if they are trying to use a fake placebo Too many variables between the interventions makes clear comparison impossible, eg, dosage, forms, routes (PO vs IV or SQ/IM), timing at onset, frequency, duration, lag between intervention and testing Comparable groups in different arms of the study; quality of randomization, same dose/duration/treatment, precise number of people in each group, same severity and comorbidities Competent review of previous research; the new research should build upon previous standards and should have a reasonable chance of safety and effectiveness; appropriateness of interventions and assessments Don’t confuse pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, (whatever) lab tests, vs what really matters: clinically important outcomes Look for inconsistencies in the data to find unwritten inconsistencies in the intervention, especially when the details are not provided. Too many differences in outcomes points to bad randomization, differences in treatment dosage, duration, etc Corrupt research is designed to look like research but uses bad methodology, unequal comparisons, and fraudulent markers to create the illusion of efficacy, equivalence, or inefficacy—usually tailored to the profitability of the sponsor, including the journal’s advertisers.