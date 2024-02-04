INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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VITAMIN D (Goldmine1) in CHRONIC PAIN: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

The "VITAMIN D GOLDMINE" series of videos is being archived here
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY
∙ Paid

See video embedded above for my 2021 review of the role of Vitamin D Deficiency/Supplementation in Chronic Pain—

I actually had CRPS while I was recording this video!!

Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES: 1) chronic pain and pain amplification, 2) mood, depression, anxiety, 3) barrier defense again…

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