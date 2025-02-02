4-year Anniversary of Bewildering Scientific-Ethical Fraud and Systemic Corruption at Journal of the AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AMA, JAMA)

General Summary: AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AMA) is a for-profit organization to optimize physician salaries and drug sales; AMA uses its "scientific journal" Journal of the AMA (JAMA) to publish fake science to mislead and misinform doctors, the media, and the general public away from nutrition and toward drugs, injections and surgery as the solutions for their health problems.
Specific Summary: In this publication, AMA/JAMA published a completely unethical and unscientific “study” that was designed to use the wrong dose, administration, and timing of vitamin D in a group of patients that had already been sick with Covid for 2-4 weeks, at which timepoint no treatment could be effective; this disinformation has been published now for 4 years in order to discourage use of nutrition and to promote drug/injection sales.
See VIDEO ABOVE and supporting DOCUMENTS and VIDEO BELOW
FRAUD: Murai IH, Fernandes AL, Sales LP, et al. Effect of a Single High Dose of Vitamin D3 on Hospital Length of Stay in Patients With Moderate to Severe COVID-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2021;325(11):1053–1060. doi:10.1001/jama.2020.26848 jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776738
CRITIQUE: Call for Retraction (preprint, infographic) Effect of a Single High Dose of Vitamin D3 on Hospital Length of Stay in Patients with Moderate to Severe COVID JAMA 2021. www.academia.edu/45159442/
BACKGROUND: See compilation PDF provided here
RELATED: Molnupiravir fraud funded by American taxpayers
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
