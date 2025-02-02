Playback speed
4-year Anniversary of Bewildering Scientific-Ethical Fraud and Systemic Corruption at Journal of the AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AMA, JAMA)

Clear evidence of Scientific-Ethical Fraud and Systemic Corruption at Journal of the AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Feb 02, 2025
4
Transcript

General Summary: AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AMA) is a for-profit organization to optimize physician salaries and drug sales; AMA uses its "scientific journal" Journal of the AMA (JAMA) to publish fake science to mislead and misinform doctors, the media, and the general public away from nutrition and toward drugs, injections and surgery as the solutions for their health problems.

Specific Summary: In this publication, AMA/JAMA published a completely unethical and unscientific “study” that was designed to use the wrong dose, administration, and timing of vitamin D in a group of patients that had already been sick with Covid for 2-4 weeks, at which timepoint no treatment could be effective; this disinformation has been published now for 4 years in order to discourage use of nutrition and to promote drug/injection sales.

See VIDEO ABOVE and supporting DOCUMENTS and VIDEO BELOW

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

