Medicine's "Community" Bullshit, Fake Friends, Legal Negotiations, and Optimizing Productivity

New video above from 2025: see video for the notes that emphasize major points, such as:

1. We all have to spend some effort to learn about money if we are ever going to understand money.

2. As I said in my [Miami Beach] video in 2022, you cannot trust anyone in business, especially people you have trusted previously: they don't get a free pass whereby they can expect your blind faith.

3. You have to establish and enforce rules for yourself when you're managing important and complex tasks, otherwise they will continue to slip away until they become problematic or unmanageable.

Organizations that promise you "community" are preying on loneliness and human need for tribalism. People who promise you "friendship" within business are trying to get you to lower your guard."‘—DrV

Video below from 2022

All videos are being re-uploaded in Feb-May 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform: