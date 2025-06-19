Medicine's "Community" Bullshit, Fake Friends, Legal Negotiations, and Optimizing Productivity

New video above from 2025: see video for the notes that emphasize major points, such as:
1. We all have to spend some effort to learn about money if we are ever going to understand money.
2. As I said in my [Miami Beach] video in 2022, you cannot trust anyone in business, especially people you have trusted previously: they don't get a free pass whereby they can expect your blind faith.
3. You have to establish and enforce rules for yourself when you're managing important and complex tasks, otherwise they will continue to slip away until they become problematic or unmanageable.
Organizations that promise you "community" are preying on loneliness and human need for tribalism. People who promise you "friendship" within business are trying to get you to lower your guard."‘—DrV
Video below from 2022
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
All videos are being re-uploaded in Feb-May 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity [VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract
Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses
Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes — included above
