INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Medicine's "Community" Bullshit, Fake Friends, Legal Negotiations, and Optimizing Productivity

Organizations that promise you "community" are preying on loneliness and human need for tribalism. People who promise you "friendship" within business are trying to get you to lower your guard.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 19, 2025
∙ Paid
New video above from 2025: see video for the notes that emphasize major points, such as:

1. We all have to spend some effort to learn about money if we are ever going to understand money.

2. As I said in my [Miami Beach] video in 2022, you cannot trust anyone in business, especially people you have trusted previously: they don't get a free pass whereby they can expect your blind faith.

3. You have to establish and enforce rules for yourself when you're managing important and complex tasks, otherwise they will continue to slip away until they become problematic or unmanageable.

Organizations that promise you "community" are preying on loneliness and human need for tribalism. People who promise you "friendship" within business are trying to get you to lower your guard."‘—DrV

Video below from 2022

11 hard-fought LESSONS that I LEARNED from the lies and deception from university presidents, conference organizers, and supposedly “successful” businesspeople

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
December 10, 2022

In societies that praise and deify capitalism (making money) and ascensionism (“upward” social-financial progression, which eventually attains a pseudo-spiritual status), rich and positioned people are assumed to be good, pure, and truthful.

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
November 24, 2024
CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 15
[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored

“In 2019, I started updating my previous 2014 work on Antiviral Nutrition because I could see all the political and propagandistic pieces coming together to create a false-flag pandemic…”

Academic Anarchy in American Academia FINAL EDIT VIDEO + DOWNLOAD

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 6, 2024
Academic Anarchy in American Academia FINAL EDIT VIDEO + DOWNLOAD

The final edit contains minor formatting changes + the insertion of the comic video clip that I mentioned at ~17minutes.

