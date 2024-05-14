Administrative Anarchy in American Academia ARCHIVE: video (final version no2), links, PDFs, images, and more #AdministrativeAnarchyInAcademia

This is the updatable archive of Administrative Anarchy in American Academia so that 1) everything is centrally located, and so 2) I don’t have to keep making new pages for each update. If any more important updates happen to the document itself, then it will be updated to this page. Bookmark and periodically revisit, if you want.

FIRST POSTING OF THIS PAGE: 11May2024 UPDATES: This date will be updated and will differ from the original posting date above (that’s how you will know that changes have been made) when something is new. 13May2024: ebook now available at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD note that I tried to provide the ebook for free but was forced by Amazon to put a minimal price of $1, which becomes nearly zero after they subtract fees and image-transmittal costs. 14May2024: final version of PDF (identical to ebook at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD) is posted here; perhaps later I will add the previous essay as an appendix (the essay on “Ending the Exploitation of Experts in Education” posted previously, originally published in 2016). Minor edits were made 30Jul2026 : Administrativeanarchyamericanacademia2024edits2026 7.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download IMAGES FROM BOOK: included in the gallery and/or PDF versions below SHORT/PARTIAL LIST OF BOOKS AND ARTICLES THAT I PUBLISHED FOR THE CHIROPRACTIC PROFESSION/CLINICIANS/STUDENTS: this listing does not include the thousands of miles for hundreds of conference presentations, the biggest of which (Parker, in about 2005) was to more than 1,000 people in the audience REPRINTS/DISTRIBUTION FYI: original PDF is provided ABOVE. ebook available at amazon.com/dp/B0D3YWPKPD researchgate.net/publication/380548008 academia.edu/118395502 SOURCES OF VIDEO CLIPS AND SELECT CITATIONS: provided below Section 8. INTEGRITY INCLUDES BEING HONEST ABOUT A BAD SITUATION: so that steps can be taken to make things better for the professors, students, patients, and practicing clinicians, “No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.” I never expected to have to write this narrative, but the bullshit is just out of control—and getting worse from what I see on the chiropractic college websites and from what I hear from students and colleagues.

Thanks for your interest.

DrV

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Section 3. IMAGES FROM BOOK : included in the gallery and/or PDF versions below

3cycle Academicpayola 579KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Neoliberal Hijacking Of Liberal Vocabulary And Ideals Using The Language Of Freedom For Domination 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Section 4. BOOKS AND ARTICLES THAT I PUBLISHED FOR (pro-chiro / chiro-friendly) THE CHIROPRACTIC PROFESSION/CLINICIANS/STUDENTS : this listing does not include the thousands of miles for hundreds of conference presentations

1. Vasquez A. High body iron stores: causes, effects, diagnosis, and treatment. Nutritional Perspectives 1994 Nutritional Perspectives is published by the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition Yes, this my first professional publication in a professional journal 2. Vasquez A. Musculoskeletal disorders and iron overload disease. [Letter] Arthritis & Rheumatism 1996; 39:1767-8 3. Vasquez A. Integrative Orthopedics: 2004, 2007, 2012 4. Vasquez A. Integrative Rheumatology: 2006, 2007, 2014 5. Vasquez A. Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies: Printed monograph approved for ACCME PRA-1 Continuing Medical Education. 2008 May 6. Vasquez A. Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders: 2009 7. Vasquez A. Chiropractic Management of Chronic Hypertension 2010, Integrative Chiropractic Management of High Blood Pressure: Updated & Expanded 2nd Edition 2011 8. Vasquez A. Selected Topics in NeuroMusculoskeletal Medicine: 2013 9. Vasquez A. Chiropractors Managing Chronic Hypertension An Idea Who's Time Has Arrived. Dynamic Chiropractic 2010 Jun 10. Vasquez A. Affirmation and Rebirth of the Chiropractic Profession, Part 1. New Standards in Musculoskeletal Care and Health Promotion. Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Apr 11. Vasquez A. Affirmation and Rebirth of the Chiropractic Profession, Part 2. Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Apr 12. Vasquez A. Chiropractic Musculoskeletal Competence: Is Being "Best" Good Enough? Dynamic Chiropractic 2007 Mar 13. Vasquez A. Implementing the Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol for the Treatment of Various Health Problems. Nutritional Wellness—a chiropractic nutrition magazine 2005 Nov 14. Vasquez A. The Importance of Integrative Chiropractic Health Care in Treating Musculoskeletal Pain and Reducing the Nationwide Burden of Medical Expenses and Iatrogenic Injury and Death: A Concise Review of Current Research and Implications for Clinical Practice and Healthcare Policy. The Original Internist—a chiropractic magazine/journal 2005; 12(4): 159-182 15. Vasquez A. Revisiting the Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol: The Supplemented Paleo-Mediterranean Diet. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 2011 January 16. Vasquez A. Five-Part Nutritional Wellness Protocol That Produces Consistently Positive Results. Nutritional Wellness—chiropractic nutrition magazine 2005 Sep 17. Vasquez A. The Science of Chiropractic and Spinal Manipulation, Part 2 mercola.com/2005/mar/12/chiropractic_spine.htm 2005, March 12 18. Vasquez A. The Science of Chiropractic and Spinal Manipulation, Part 1 mercola.com/2005/mar/9/chiropractic_spine.htm 2005, March 9 19. Vasquez A. Vitamin D Supplementation in the Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain. The Original Internist—a chiropractic magazine/journal 2004; 11: 7-9 20. Vasquez A, John Cannell, MD. Better Bones and Beyond: Vitamin D Plays Role in Inflammatory and Metabolic Disease. Holistic Primary Care 2004; (Fall) 5: 3,6,7 21. Vasquez A. Integrative Orthopedics and Vitamin D: Testing, Administration, and New Relevance in the Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain. Townsend Letter for Doctors and Patients 2004; October, 75-77 22. John Cannell, MD and Vasquez A. Measuring Your Vitamin D Levels: Your Most Important Blood Test? mercola.com/2004/jul/3/vitamin_d_levels.htm 2004, July 3 23. Vasquez A. Interventions Need to Be Consistent with Osteopathic Philosophy. JAOA: Journal of the American Osteopathic Association 2006 Sep 24. Vasquez A. Web-like Interconnections of Physiological Factors. Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal 2006 Apr/May 25. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 6: Nutritional and Botanical Treatments against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives—by ACA Council on Nutr 2006 Jan 26. Vasquez A. “Chapter 10: Organ System Function and Underlying Mechanisms: The Interconnected Web.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 27. Vasquez A. “Chapter 25: Structural Imbalances.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 28. Vasquez A. “Chapter 27: Inflammation and Autoimmunity: A Functional Medicine Approach.” In Jones DS (Editor-in-Chief). Textbook of Functional Medicine. Institute for Functional Medicine. 2005 29. Vasquez A, Murray MT. Chapter 188 “Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease” in Pizzorno JE, Murray MT (Eds). Textbook of Natural Medicine: Third Edition. Churchill Livingstone. 2005 Nov 30. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 5: Improving neuromusculoskeletal health by optimizing immune function and reducing allergic reactions: a review of 16 treatments and a 3-step clinical approach. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the ACA's Council on Nutrition 2005 Oct 31. Vasquez A, Muanza DN. Comment: evaluation of presence of aspirin-related warnings with willow bark.[letter] Annals of Pharmacotherapy 2005 Oct 32. Vasquez A, Cannell J. Calcium and vitamin D in preventing fractures: data are not sufficient to show inefficacy.[letter] BMJ: British Medical Journal 2005 May 33. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally Part 4: Nutritional and Botanical Inhibition of NFkappaB, Major Intracellular Amplifier of the Inflammatory Cascade. A Practical Clinical Strategy Exemplifying Anti-Inflammatory Nutrigenomics. Nutritional Perspectives—published by American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 2005 July 34. Vasquez A. Subphysiologic Doses of Vitamin D are Subtherapeutic: Comment on the Study by The Record Trial Group. TheLancet.com 2005 May online 35. Vasquez A. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 3: Improving overall health while safely and effectively treating musculoskeletal pain. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 2005; 28: 34-38, 40-42 36. Vasquez A. Healthcare for our bones: Practical nutritional approach to preventing osteoporosis. [Letter]. JManipulative and Physiological Therapeutics—the major flagship chiropractic journal (at least for its time ~30 years) 2005;28:213 37. Vasquez A. Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally. Part 2: New Insights into Fatty Acid Supplementation and Its Effect on Eicosanoid Production and Genetic Expression. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 2005; January: 5-16 38. Vasquez A. Reducing Pain and Inflammation Naturally. Part 1: New Insights into Fatty Acid Biochemistry and the Influence of Diet. Nutritional Perspectives—published by the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 2004 Oct 39. Vasquez A, Gilbert Manso, M.D., John Cannell, M.D. The Clinical Importance of Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol). Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine 2004 40. Vasquez A. A brief review of two potential adverse effects of zinc supplementation. Nutritional Perspectives—published by American Chiropractic Association's Council on Nutrition 1995

Section 7. SOURCES OF VIDEO CLIPS AND SELECT CITATIONS : provided below

Edu Admin Neoliberalism And Education 95.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Edu Admin Neoliberalism Reflections On Capitalism And Education 205KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Edu Admin Neoliberalism And Education Policy Best 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Integrity includes being honest about how bad things are: “No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.”

Section 8. Integrity includes being honest about how bad things are , so that steps can be taken to make things better for the professors, students, patients, and practicing chiros

“No-one wants to talk negatively about their own experiences and their own profession, but at some point, we have to overcome that discomfort on a personal level and think about the future of other students, the safety and benefit of our patients, the reputation of the profession, and we have to call it out and say “This bullshit has to stop—you [corrupt administrators] are ripping off these students, and you are endangering the patients who are going to see these undereducated overcertified student-graduates. You are making the entire profession look like a bunch of imbeciles, because you yourselves are behaving as such.”

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