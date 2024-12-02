Debunking MISINFORMATION and DISINFORMATION from NEW YORK TIMES against KENNEDY and NUTRITION: what hope can we have for our society when our top infosources are bogus?

SEE NEW VIDEO EMBEDDED ABOVE
Bad anti-nutrition writing from the NYT:
Worthless words as subjects:
"There are..."
"It is..."
"It would be..."
"They/experts say..."
Logical fallacies:
Distractions, misrepresentations, oversimplification, overgeneralization, confounding of cause/contribution, dilution of the conversation with trivia,
Misleading rhetoric for radical relativism to avoid meaningful conclusions:
unclear & vague: maybe, some, possible downsides
confusion of definitions and categories
The primary function of the mass media in the United States is not to inform and educate but to shape public opinion to favor corporate power/profit:
MEDICINE-PHARMA (drugs, vaccines, surgeries),
ADDICTIONS/CONSUMABLES (alcohol, tobacco, ultra-processed foods [UPF],
MILITARY AGGRESSION (eg, weapons sales)
The professional-managerial class has to be constantly indoctrinated by pseudo-intellectual "fake news" publications such as CNN, NPR, BBC, Guardian, Scientific American, New York Times…
The upper 20% of the society is the professional-managerial class: somewhat educated, somewhat influential, the "bosses"/teachers/doctors/white-collar professionals but not the "owners" above and not the (80%) staff, workers, followers below.
