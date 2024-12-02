Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Debunking MISINFORMATION and DISINFORMATION from NEW YORK TIMES against KENNEDY and NUTRITION: what hope can we have for our society when our top infosources are bogus?

The primary function of the mass media in the United States is not to inform and educate but to shape public opinion to favor corporate power/profit: 1) MEDICINE, 2) WAR, 3) CONSUMABLES/ADDICTIONS
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

SEE NEW VIDEO EMBEDDED ABOVE

Share

Bad anti-nutrition writing from the NYT:

Worthless words as subjects:

  1. "There are..."

  2. "It is..."

  3. "It would be..."

  4. "They/experts say..."

Logical fallacies:

  • Distractions, misrepresentations, oversimplification, overgeneralization, confounding of cause/contribution, dilution of the conversation with trivia,

Misleading rhetoric for radical relativism to avoid meaningful conclusions:

  • unclear & vague: maybe, some, possible downsides

  • confusion of definitions and categories

The primary function of the mass media in the United States is not to inform and educate but to shape public opinion to favor corporate power/profit:

  1. MEDICINE-PHARMA (drugs, vaccines, surgeries),

  2. ADDICTIONS/CONSUMABLES (alcohol, tobacco, ultra-processed foods [UPF],

  3. MILITARY AGGRESSION (eg, weapons sales)

Share

The professional-managerial class has to be constantly indoctrinated by pseudo-intellectual "fake news" publications such as CNN, NPR, BBC, Guardian, Scientific American, New York Times…

  • The upper 20% of the society is the professional-managerial class: somewhat educated, somewhat influential, the "bosses"/teachers/doctors/white-collar professionals but not the "owners" above and not the (80%) staff, workers, followers below.

SEE NEW VIDEO EMBEDDED ABOVE

SEE NEW VIDEO EMBEDDED ABOVE

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

NYT has consistently proven itself to be a garbage tabloid of antiscience propaganda; see my three (3) reviews linked below

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
COUNTERING the PBS-NYT-JAMA-NEJM-HARVARD COORDINATED DISINFORMATION against Nutritional Supplements, Fish Oil, to promote "prescription-only" drug sales
In 2016, PBS-NYT published a biased hit-piece docudrama against nutritional supplementation in general and the nutrition industry in particular; this was part of a coordinated effort that included an onslaught of bogus research that would not be published until 2018 in order to condemn…
Listen now
10 months ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

Share

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
New York Times legacy interview with Dr Atonof Falsity: Final Section, part5, 48minutes [NytFauci5]
See final video (“part 5”) embedded in this page (above); I still plan to review the large nearly-three-hours review of “part 4” but changes if any will be cosmetic and the part5 on this page will be integrated into part4 for reasons described in the video provided above…
Read more
2 years ago · 7 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
Beware the Medical-Military Complex: They will "protect you" into a fascist surveillance state of mandatory drugs, microchips, and the (anti)social credit system
See video excerpt embedded on this page…
Read more
2 years ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
VIDEO 4-step annihilation of “MELATONIN DANGER” propaganda and lies from AMA, CNN, NPR, and BBC: They are not trying to "protect" you from…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
VIDEO: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism 2023-2024
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine Concepts and Therapeutics into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Update to Ch4.4 on Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction [IM4update]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Vitamin D metabolites with antiviral activity that you have to get from sunshine/UVB exposure [VIDEO EXCERPT]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mitochondrial signaling and dysfunction: 2022-2023 retrospective
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY