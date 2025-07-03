INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Personal Growth to BUSINESS NEGOTIATIONS for HEALTH: Video *FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME* to watch and *SHARE*

SHARE: Being healthy is more than nutrition and exercise and relationships; we also have to have life skills, including the management of contracts, money, and technicalities.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jul 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Share this with friends/fam/enemies while this video is FREE TO WATCH for a limited time—THANKS.

Share

DrV’s NOTES FROM THE VIDEO:

  1. Everyone is a business, providing services/goods in exchange for money, then investing that money, etc.

  2. "Being healthy" is more than nutrition and exercise and relationships; we also have to have life skills, including the management of contracts, money, and technicalities.

  3. The more complex your life and business, the more you need to know how to manage your hires, contracts, and termination of contracts.

  4. Most of us are woefully uneducated in the management of relationships, contracts and hires.

  5. You have no friends in business; you only have what is in the contract.

  6. All contracts are written to the advantage of whoever wrote the contract; never sign the first version of a contract.

  7. The contract must include details regarding quality, timing, success; the contract is dictating the outcome, which must include details to your advantage.

  8. Revenge and pity provide a false/fake sense of power and righteousness; both should be replaced by effective and beneficial action.

  9. Seeking revenge reinforces the image of oneself has having been wronged and victimized.

Share this with friends/fam/enemies while this video is FREE TO WATCH for a limited time—THANKS.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dismantling the Demonic Disinformation against an ESSENTIAL HUMAN METABOLITE to Empower Effective Prevention and Treatment of Pain, Depression, Allergies, Autoimmunity, Infections, and Cancer

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 23
Dismantling the Demonic Disinformation against an ESSENTIAL HUMAN METABOLITE to Empower Effective Prevention and Treatment of Pain, Depression, Allergies, Autoimmunity, Infections, and Cancer

See some of my vitamin D articles compiled in this PDF:

Read full story
© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture