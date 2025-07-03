Personal Growth to BUSINESS NEGOTIATIONS for HEALTH: Video *FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME* to watch and *SHARE*

Share

Everyone is a business, providing services/goods in exchange for money, then investing that money, etc.

"Being healthy" is more than nutrition and exercise and relationships; we also have to have life skills, including the management of contracts, money, and technicalities.

The more complex your life and business, the more you need to know how to manage your hires, contracts, and termination of contracts.

Most of us are woefully uneducated in the management of relationships, contracts and hires.

You have no friends in business; you only have what is in the contract.

All contracts are written to the advantage of whoever wrote the contract; never sign the first version of a contract.

The contract must include details regarding quality, timing, success; the contract is dictating the outcome, which must include details to your advantage.

Revenge and pity provide a false/fake sense of power and righteousness; both should be replaced by effective and beneficial action.