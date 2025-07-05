UNDERSTANDING OURSELVES by appreciating that 30-60% of our personality-behavior is (epi)genetically influenced

Reflect on what personality traits you may have inherited from your parents, so that you can better identify and modulate those that you do/not want to manifest in your life
Numerous scientific publications have concluded that up to 30-60% of our personality is inherited from our parents—Molecular Psychiatry
"Personality traits are the relatively enduring patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviors that reflect the tendency to respond in certain ways under certain circumstances. Twin and family studies have showed that personality traits are moderately heritable..." Genes, Brain and Behavior 2018
HELP YOURSELF and HELP YOUR PATIENTS understand that some of your personality-behavior is epigenetically influenced by your forebears
These 2 PDF articles are provided (full text) below for supporting subscribers—thanks!
“Decide what to be and go be it.”
Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise, Song by The Avett Brothers ‧ 2009
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.