INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

UNDERSTANDING OURSELVES by appreciating that 30-60% of our personality-behavior is (epi)genetically influenced

HELP YOURSELF and HELP YOUR PATIENTS understand that some of your personality-behavior is epigenetically influenced by your forebears
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jul 05, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Reflect on what personality traits you may have inherited from your parents, so that you can better identify and modulate those that you do/not want to manifest in your life

  1. Numerous scientific publications have concluded that up to 30-60% of our personality is inherited from our parents—Molecular Psychiatry

  2. "Personality traits are the relatively enduring patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviors that reflect the tendency to respond in certain ways under certain circumstances. Twin and family studies have showed that personality traits are moderately heritable..." Genes, Brain and Behavior 2018

HELP YOURSELF and HELP YOUR PATIENTS understand that some of your personality-behavior is epigenetically influenced by your forebears

These 2 PDF articles are provided (full text) below for supporting subscribers—thanks!

“Decide what to be and go be it.”

Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise, Song by The Avett Brothers ‧ 2009

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Personal Growth to BUSINESS NEGOTIATIONS for HEALTH: Video *FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME* to watch and *SHARE*

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jul 3
Personal Growth to BUSINESS NEGOTIATIONS for HEALTH: Video *FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME* to watch and *SHARE*

Share this with friends/fam/enemies while this video is FREE TO WATCH for a limited time—THANKS.

Read full story

Share

AUTOIMMUNE HYPOTHYROIDISM diagnosis and (more) *more* comprehensive treatments

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 28
AUTOIMMUNE HYPOTHYROIDISM diagnosis and (more) *more* comprehensive treatments

“My preference is to treat the hypothyroid component with T4 and T3, dosed to clinical effect and laboratory response.

Read full story

Medicine's "Community" Bullshit, Fake Friends, Legal Negotiations, and Optimizing Productivity

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 19
Medicine's "Community" Bullshit, Fake Friends, Legal Negotiations, and Optimizing Productivity

New video above from 2025: see video for the notes that emphasize major points, such as:

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture