Injection-triggered Neuroinflammation-mediated Psychosis, Part 2: Plausibility, Evidence, and Case Reports

Link to Part 1 of this series is provided at the bottom of this page

https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/azcovid/pdf/thailand/th-epil-azd1222-en.pdf

Share

Mopuru R, Menon V. COVID-19 vaccine-related psychiatric adverse events: Mechanisms and considerations. Asian J Psychiatr. 2023 Jan;79:103329. doi: 10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103329. Epub 2022 Nov 12. PMID: 36402080; PMCID: PMC9651996.

Alphonso H, DeMoss D, Hurd C, Oliphant N, Davis JK, Rush AJ. Vaccine-Induced Psychosis as an Etiology to Consider in the Age of COVID-19. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2022 Nov 15;24(6):22cr03324. doi: 10.4088/PCC.22cr03324. PMID: 36395491.

Lazareva M, Renemane L, Vrublevska J, Rancans E. New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review. Front Psychiatry. 2024 Apr 12;15:1360338. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1360338. PMID: 38680784; PMCID: PMC11046000.

Kim HJ, Kim MH, Choi MG, Chun EM. Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea. Mol Psychiatry. 2024 Nov;29(11):3635-3643. doi: 10.1038/s41380-024-02627-0. Epub 2024 Jun 4. PMID: 38834668; PMCID: PMC11541197.

Psychiatric adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the Republic of Korea: a systematic review Seungeun Ryoo1orcid, Miyoung Choi1orcid, Nam-Kyong Choi2,3orcid, Hyoung-Shik Shin2,4orcid, Jun Hee Woo2,5orcid, Byung-Joo Park2,5orcid, Sanghoon Oh2,6orcid Osong Public Health and Research Perspectives 2024;15(2):107-114. DOI: https://doi.org/10.24171/j.phrp.2023.0325 Published online: March 28, 2024

Hosseini, R., Askari, N. A review of neurological side effects of COVID-19 vaccination. Eur J Med Res 28 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40001-023-00992-0

Front. Psychiatry, 11 April 2024 Sec. Public Mental Health Volume 15 - 2024 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1360338 New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review Marija Lazareva*Marija Lazareva1*Lubova RenemaneLubova Renemane1Jelena VrublevskaJelena Vrublevska2Elmars RancansElmars Rancans1

Flannery P, Yang I, Keyvani M, Sakoulas G. Acute Psychosis Due to Anti-N-Methyl D-Aspartate Receptor Encephalitis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case Report. Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 4;12:764197. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.764197. PMID: 34803896; PMCID: PMC8599934.

Balasubramanian I, Faheem A, Padhy SK, Menon V. Psychiatric adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines: A rapid review of published case reports. Asian J Psychiatr. 2022 May;71:103129. doi: 10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103129. Epub 2022 Apr 13. PMID: 35447503; PMCID: PMC9006421.

Fekih-Romdhane F, Ghrissi F, Hallit S, Cheour M. New-onset acute psychosis as a manifestation of lupus cerebritis following concomitant COVID-19 infection and vaccination: a rare case report. BMC Psychiatry. 2023 Jun 12;23(1):419. doi: 10.1186/s12888-023-04924-4. PMID: 37308940; PMCID: PMC10258762.

Finsterer J, Matovu D. Immune-mediated encephalitis following SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations. Clin Neurol Neurosurg. 2024 Mar;238:108188. doi: 10.1016/j.clineuro.2024.108188. Epub 2024 Feb 21. PMID: 38422745.

Vogrig A, Tartaglia S, Dentoni M, Fabris M, Bax F, Belluzzo M, Verriello L, Bagatto D, Gastaldi M, Tocco P, Zoccarato M, Zuliani L, Pilotto A, Padovani A, Villagrán-García M, Davy V, Gigli GL, Honnorat J, Valente M. Central nervous system immune-related disorders after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: a multicenter study. Front Immunol. 2024 Feb 5;15:1344184. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2024.1344184. PMID: 38375477; PMCID: PMC10876052.

Autoimmune encephalitis mediated by postvaccination and infection of SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with a Narcolepsy type 1. May 2024Revista de Neurología 78(9):265-68 DOI:10.33588/rn.7809.2023306. Authors: Maria Rosa Peraita-Adrados Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón Natalia Bravo-Quelle

Finsterer J. Post-COVID vaccination Guillain-Barre syndrome. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2023 Mar;89(3):1224-1225. doi: 10.1111/bcp.15649. Epub 2023 Jan 4. PMID: 36600361.

Borovina T, Popović J, Mastelić T, Sučević Ercegovac M, Kustura L, Uglešić B, Glavina T. First Episode of Psychosis Following the COVID-19 Vaccination - A Case Series. Psychiatr Danub. 2022 Summer;34(2):377-380. doi: 10.24869/psyd.2022.377. PMID: 35772162.

Reinfeld S, Cáceda R, Gil R, Strom H, Chacko M. Can new onset psychosis occur after mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine administration? A case report. Psychiatry Res. 2021 Oct;304:114165. doi: 10.1016/j.psychres.2021.114165. Epub 2021 Aug 8. PMID: 34388513; PMCID: PMC8349391.

Grover S, Rani S, Kohat K, Kathiravan S, Patel G, Sahoo S, Mehra A, Singh S, Bhadada S. First episode psychosis following receipt of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: A case report. Schizophr Res. 2022 Mar;241:70-71. doi: 10.1016/j.schres.2022.01.025. Epub 2022 Jan 24. PMID: 35091388; PMCID: PMC8784614.

Shukla A, Nandan NK, Singh LK. Acute Psychosis After Immunization With Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine; A Case Report From Central India. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2023 Jan-Feb 01;43(1):66-67. doi: 10.1097/JCP.0000000000001640. PMID: 36584252; PMCID: PMC9803341.

Aljeshi AA, Abdelrahim ASI, Aljeshi MA. Psychosis Associated With COVID-19 Vaccination. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2022 Feb 17;24(1):21cr03160. doi: 10.4088/PCC.21cr03160. PMID: 35180812.

Lien YL, Wei CY, Liang JS. Acute psychosis induced by mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents: A pediatric case report. Pediatr Neonatol. 2023 May;64(3):364-365. doi: 10.1016/j.pedneo.2022.10.007. Epub 2022 Dec 30. PMID: 36641359; PMCID: PMC9803367.

Siao WH, Chang FY, Chen YC. Memantine treats psychosis and agitation associated with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Schizophr Res. 2023 May;255:14-16. doi: 10.1016/j.schres.2023.03.011. Epub 2023 Mar 9. PMID: 36934698; PMCID: PMC9995323.