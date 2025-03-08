Playback speed
LEGAL EXERCISE: Would you sign this contract? What would be your next step?

The only way to overcome our collective ignorance is to gain increased awareness of the nuances and strategies in effective business/legal decision-making.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mar 08, 2025
∙ Paid
Should I sign this contract?

The reason that I periodically review my personal experiences in business/legal issues is because most of us are raised and (mis)educated to be financially and legally ignorant.

The only way to overcome that ignorance is to gain increased awareness of the nuances and strategies in effective business/legal decision-making.

