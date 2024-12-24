Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Political-Medical Misuse and Abuse of Science has created an oppositional-defiant position that "viruses do not exist"

Rocks are hard. Water is wet. Viruses exist. A detox reaction is not an infection, and an infection is not a Herxheimer reaction, nor is a detox reaction a Herxheimer reaction.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 24, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

“Any of these people denying the existence of viruses should work for a weekend in a sexually transmitted disease clinic and then try to convince other people that viruses don’t exist.” DrV

I understand the irony: After five years of propaganda about the Covid virus, now people have gone to the opposite extreme and are completely denying the existence of…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
VIDEO American Medical Association (AMA) publishes the most horrendous unethical study of the plandemic era in order to malign vitamin D…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2022 "Vitamin D Recent Findings and Implications for Clinical…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2024 "vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of type 2…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Brain Health Optimization (Part1) 2013 conference presentation, 2024 review and commentary
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Excerpt: My concept of “neuroscaffolding” is that of exposing the brain to complex patterns so that the brain is forced to adapt...and…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
VIDEO REVIEW for PARENTS, PATIENTS, and DOCTORS of 2 stunningly callous articles from American Academy of Pediatrics and Pediatric…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY