[RESEND-FREE-DOWNLOAD] Weekend VIDEO: How to Select Art? What does your art mean to you?

If you hold art and creativity as a value, then put your money where your mouth is and buy real art: support the artists who create art and the vendors who support the "life cycle of art"
May 17, 2025
RESEND: I am resending this video post from last weekend because it was supposed to be free-access for everyone but I just now noticed that it was accidentally paywalled…because of some strange behavior from this blessed platform whereby the entire video became paywalled because I included a paywalled download link at the bottom of the page; as such, I’ve made the entire post (video+download) open for free.

DrV's 5 Rules of Art:

  1. If you hold art and creativity as a value, then put your money where your mouth is and buy real art: support the artists who create art and the vendors who support the "life cycle of art"—create, purchase, enjoy, resell.

  2. Always try to buy real art, not copies, and not fakes.

Criteria for buying art:

  1. Buy the art that you like, that you decide is beautiful and inspiring.

  2. Buy the art that you can (comfortably-reasonably) afford.

  3. Buy art that has meaning for you, your life, and the future that you want to live into. Don't buy art simply because it is "good" but because it has specific and special meaning for you personally.

