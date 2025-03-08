Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Structured Sales Strategy, part1, starting at approximately 15minutes40seconds of this 2-part video

Sales strategy conversation (part1) starts at ~15 minutes; Shoulder chat ends at ~15 minutes
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mar 08, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

This is a spontaneous video in which I talk about sales techniques but I start with a tangent on how I fixed my shoulder pain after trying several months of other interventions that didn’t work:

  1. Part1 of this video: Quick resolution of my shoulder biceps tendonitis with chiropractic HVLA / osteopathic mobilization to correct Instantaneous Axis of Rotatio…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
[VIDEO] WOULD YOU SIGN THIS CONTRACT? Managing NDAs* and other legal contracts... *NonDisclosure Agreements
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
LEGAL EXERCISE: Would you sign this contract? What would be your next step?
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Quick resolution of my shoulder biceps tendonitis with chiropractic HVLA / osteopathic mobilization to correct Instantaneous Axis of…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity [VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY