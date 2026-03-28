Upcoming HUMANISTIC + BIOMEDICAL topics: Allergy, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome, Jarisch–Herxheimer reaction to ABX azithromycin

Upcoming videos and topics: BIOMEDICAL
Reactive bronchitis, Herx reaction—differentiation from the original Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction (JHR)
Sinorespiratory dysbiosis—see previous video from the Microbiome and Dysbiosis video series, and then I will extend beyond that and provide updates and new insights, including chronic/inflammatory cough, especially Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome and its integrative treatments, even on a budget while traveling
The above conversations have to end in the mouth, which should be easy—that’s how I know I covered everything
Introduction to Vitamin T ... and probably more
additional/updates to vitamin D will be posted.
Upcoming videos and topics: HUMANISTIC
the bronchitis that I carried with me and the worst Herx reaction of my life...that I have to repeat this week
if you don’t care about travel then ignore it, if you like travel then enjoy it, if you feel jealous when other people show you stuff then you are learning about things you like. Just because travel is overhyped does not mean it’s not necessary for a good life.
always processing stuff about my family, and especially the discrepancy between my own life(style) and theirs.
raw travel videos will be provided even if they are not pretty and have background wind noise ... and probably more
What is the best travel? Great memories from epic experiences...coming home happy and not wanting to travel anymore for a long while
The other nice thing about travel is getting to ignore your own country’s political chaos for a while, including geomilitary blunders that are going to cause massive inflation and disruption globally, causing new resentment for economies that will be damaged despite their innocence in political stupidity
Now that this HealthyTHINKING.substack has grown to more than 1,000 pages of articles and videos, I will periodically provide topic-specific “index pages” to organize and update categories of pages and topics so that they remain accessible.
Remember that you can access a listing of all the pages including SEARCHING FOR SPECIFIC TOPICS AND WORDS in the index of published pages.
This will also provide opportunity to review those pages and ensure that they are still accurate (anything new?) and functional especially since outsourced/streamed video sources are subject to change, especially with the ongoing censorship from YouTube and Vimeo.
Most of these topics are detailed in my textbook INFLAMMATION MASTERY, which is currently in its 4th Edition: Click here to see the cover; Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB); Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
Many of my articles and videos interconnect large topics such as mental health, nutrition, thought paradigmsand therefore are appropriately listed twice or more in their categories, for example: