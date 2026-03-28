Upcoming HUMANISTIC + BIOMEDICAL topics: Allergy, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome, Jarisch–Herxheimer reaction to ABX azithromycin

The above conversations have to end in the mouth, which should be easy—that’s how I know I covered everything

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the bronchitis that I carried with me and the worst Herx reaction of my life...that I have to repeat this week

if you don’t care about travel then ignore it, if you like travel then enjoy it, if you feel jealous when other people show you stuff then you are learning about things you like. Just because travel is overhyped does not mean it’s not necessary for a good life.

always processing stuff about my family, and especially the discrepancy between my own life(style) and theirs.

raw travel videos will be provided even if they are not pretty and have background wind noise ... and probably more