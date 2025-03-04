Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]

: I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving.

Atopic dermatitis —what microbe is the main trigger, how do we rid it from the nares? What other steps need to be taken? What are the instructions and cautions with the following treatments:

Chronic rhinosinusitis —notice the current understanding of this condition, specifically that it is a perfect fit with Dr Vasquez’s description of dybiosis, namely that “persons with dysbiosis-induced disease commonly present with a pathologic inflammatory response to nonpathogenic microbes”

ANCA vasculitis, formerly Wegener’s granulomatosis —what is the microbe and what is the exact molecule that lead to vasculitis?

Dysbiosis of the nares is linked with the following diseases/disorders:

Saline lavage of the sinuses—what is the main caution, what is the name of the most worrisome pathogen, and what are the means to prevent this infection?

Antimicrobial therapy with 5% iodine or mupirocin

Antibiotic therapy, such as with cephalexin, trimethoprim/Bactrim

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation brings the nose/nares/sinuses into clinical perspective with regard to systemic/dermal/vasculitic diseases; clinicians will learn several different evidence-based approaches to treating dysbiosis-induced disease that originates from the nares and sinuses.

