Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Vasquez, Fibromyalgia Protocol (Houston 2019)

2-hour presentation from my hot and humid hometown of Houston Texas
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Apr 25, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

SUBSCRIBE to access the entire archive of articles and videos including the “goldmine” series on Vitamin D in 1) chronic pain, 2) mood/depression, neuroinflammation and neuroprotection, 3) barrier defense, 4) inflammation/coagulation and immunomodulation, and 5) antiviral defense including plandemic infections; see also “Integrating Functional-Naturopat…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
"EFAs made RIDICULOUSLY SIMPLE" for Prevention and Treatment of Inflammatory-Metabolic Diseases
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Migraine drugs SUCK and Nutritional Therapy is better!
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
JAXCINE PHARMACOLOGY from INGREDIENTS to OUTCOMES: I am going to make this video available for download soon
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Clinical Biochemistry predicts Synergistic Aluminum-Mercury Neurotoxicity from Medical Injections [downloadable video excerpt]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Brain Nutrition Optimization, Part2: 2024 Review of my 2013 Conference Presentation
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dr Alex Vasquez, Nutritional and Functional Medicine Optimization of Brain Function, 2013 ICHNFM: International Conference on Human…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
vD vs Cv19: 20minute VIDEO EXCERPT
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY