INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

VIDEO 1. Major research journal confirms that I was right about FIBROMYALGIA and DYSBIOSIS 20 years ahead of the game. 2. Obligatory misinformation in Family Medicine recertification

New research to be published in July 2025 confirms that gut dysbiosis is a major contributor to fibromyalgia, which is what I already said with more mechanistic and therapeutic detail 20 years ago.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
May 10, 2025
1
Share

VIDEO Part 1. Major research journal confirms that I was right about FIBROMYALGIA and DYSBIOSIS 20 years ahead of the game.

New research to be published in July 2025 confirms that gut dysbiosis is a major contributor to fibromyalgia, which is what I already said with more mechanistic and therapeutic detail 20 years ago.

MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 6
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes

See VIDEO included *above*

Read full story

Fibromyalgia as a Prototype of Dysbiosis

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 3
Fibromyalgia as a Prototype of Dysbiosis

The video above is an excerpt from the complete video linked immediately below:

Read full story

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

VIDEO Part 2. Why so much obligatory misinformation in Family Medicine recertification?

Family Medicine board recertification requires that doctors memorize falsity and misinformation in order to show their allegiance to the pharma paradigm; specifically in this example, all of the “required” information and regurgitation is false and misanthropic.

Dr Vasquez Vitamin D Compilation 2021
27.6MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Functional Medicine Clinical Management of Pain, Inflammation, and Autoimmune Diseases: Neuropathy, Rheumatoid Arthritis [AUDIO PODCAST]

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 3
Functional Medicine Clinical Management of Pain, Inflammation, and Autoimmune Diseases: Neuropathy, Rheumatoid Arthritis [AUDIO PODCAST]

Audio recording above

Read full story

Thanks for reading INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture