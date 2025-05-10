VIDEO 1. Major research journal confirms that I was right about FIBROMYALGIA and DYSBIOSIS 20 years ahead of the game. 2. Obligatory misinformation in Family Medicine recertification

VIDEO Part 1. Major research journal confirms that I was right about FIBROMYALGIA and DYSBIOSIS 20 years ahead of the game.
New research to be published in July 2025 confirms that gut dysbiosis is a major contributor to fibromyalgia, which is what I already said with more mechanistic and therapeutic detail 20 years ago.
VIDEO Part 2. Why so much obligatory misinformation in Family Medicine recertification?
Family Medicine board recertification requires that doctors memorize falsity and misinformation in order to show their allegiance to the pharma paradigm; specifically in this example, all of the “required” information and regurgitation is false and misanthropic.
