MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes

If you are new to the topic of microbiome and dysbiosis, then please see the introductory video linked below:

Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms INFLAMMATION MASTERY · Feb 28 UPDATE February-March 2025: I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving. Read full story

Want to see one of my publications that pissed off a lot of FAKE EXPERTS pretending to know something about the gut microbiome?

This is from a really low-quality “integrative medicine” journal.

Want to see another one? This review that I wrote actually resulted in the article getting retracted by the journal editors.

PLOS is a semi-respected journal but somehow this junk science got past their editors until I sent them my review and then the published article was appropriately retracted because it was bunk.

HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE was a continuing medical education (CME) program with accompanying monograph, the entirety of which is included within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition:

Sample PDF downloads : ​

My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.”

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Update 2025: All videos are being re-uploaded in Feb-May 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform :

The clinical monograph HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE is included within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition :

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition : The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

