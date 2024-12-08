VIDEO REVIEW for PARENTS, PATIENTS, and DOCTORS of 2 stunningly callous articles from American Academy of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

Who should see this? Everyone!
PARENTS need to know what dangers their children are being exposed to.
CHILDREN need to be protected by responsible adults from merciless profiteering industries.
DOCTORS need to know what is happening so they can make informed and accurate decisions.
ALL OF US need to see and accept the truth in order to make better decisions.
World’s leading expert on pertussis V states that the pertussis V causes people to be more susceptible to the pertussis infection:
“Because of linked-epitope suppression, all children who were primed by DTaP V will be more susceptible to pertussis throughout their lifetimes, and there is no easy way to decrease this increased lifetime susceptibility.” Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society 2019 Sep
Today I am reviewing in video format (video embedded above) the following two articles from their respective pro-V organizations:
1. Published by American Academy of Pediatrics, written by Division of V Injury Compensation of the National V Injury Compensation Program:
Acute encephalopathy followed by permanent brain injury or death associated with further attenuated measles V: a review of claims submitted to the National V Injury Compensation Program. Pediatrics. 1998 Mar;101(3 Pt 1):383-7 PMID: 9481001
**FULL TEXT LINK https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.101.3.383
2. Published by Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society:
Cherry JD. The 112-Year Odyssey of Pertussis and Pertussis V-Mistakes Made and Implications for the Future. Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society 2019 Sep 25;8(4):334-341 PMID: 30793754
**FULL TEXT LINK https://doi.org/10.1093/jpids/piz005
**You can access-download these articles directly from the links provided above**
