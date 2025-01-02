Clinical Biochemistry predicts Synergistic Aluminum-Mercury Neurotoxicity from Medical Injections [downloadable video excerpt]

Video excerpt *above* can be downloaded from the following location: https://t.me/DrAlexVasquez/5420

This video was recorded and posted yesterday and is currently being reviewed, cited, embellished for re-posting later today or tomorrow.

Share

1. Start with mercury + aluminum in medical injections

2. Expect synergistic neurotoxicity

Share

3. Prioritize use of neurotoxic mercury in poor/disadvantaged populations via use of multi-use vials