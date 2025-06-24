INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Functional Endocrinology (1) Thyroid hormone production and metabolism

This video (above) is Part 1 on 1) thyroid hormone production, 2) thyroid hormone metabolism, to be followed by 3) thyroid gland autoimmunity.
Jun 24, 2025
This video (above) is Part 1 on 1) thyroid hormone production, 2) thyroid hormone metabolism, to be followed by 3) thyroid gland autoimmunity.

Preamble:

  1. Your mind needs free time.

  2. Your schedule needs empty time.

  3. Your house needs empty space.

  4. Good music will make artistic use of silence.

  5. Dressing well is a gift to ourselves and a gift to others because it shows respect for time and space and appearance.

  6. At some point in every man's life he wakes up with higher standards (for clothes, watches, shoes, friends, locale, music, business) than he had the day before.

Sample pages below are from Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (IM4) with hormonal assessments and treatments detailed in Chapter 1 (hypothyroidism) and Chapter 4, section 6

All videos are being re-uploaded in Feb-May 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

  7. Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]

  8. Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity[VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]

  9. Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]

  10. Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract

  11. Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

  12. Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis

  13. MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes — included below

MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 6
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes

See VIDEO included *above*

Read full story

non plus ultra

