AUTOIMMUNE HYPOTHYROIDISM diagnosis and (more) *more* comprehensive treatments

AUTOIMMUNE HYPOTHYROIDISM diagnosis and (more) *more* comprehensive treatments

Both the hypothyroidism and the autoimmunity require treatment, and the autoimmunity requires more investigation plus empirical treatment per the literature.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 28, 2025
“My preference is to treat the hypothyroid component with T4 and T3, dosed to clinical effect and laboratory response.

Treating the autoimmune component of autoimune hypothyroidism requires 1) empiric intervention, 2) investigation, 3) customization.” DrV

Topics from “multi topicmorning”:

  1. Each of us is responsible for our own stuff.

  2. Some people consider the wearing of hats indoors to be bad manners.

  3. Most medical specialists have a very narrow range of expertise, mostly limited to diagnosis + drugging.

  4. The ENDOCRINE SOCIETY´s intentional misunderstanding of vitamin D is a travesty.

  5. Concepts can guide treatments, just as a pattern of effective treatments can inform our concepts.

  6. Autoimmune hypothyroidism can have at least five causes, and is generally caused by a combination of those five factors.

  7. Many attorneys get paid more for failing at their jobs, so you have to be careful and SET LIMITS to the amount of "paid failures" you are willing to tolerate and support.

  8. Sometimes we start with small changes to make bigger changes, and other times the reverse.

  9. If we are logical and honest, we will naturally assume that other people are logical and honest; this naivete is an error and something that we have to learn to guard against.

  10. Most of us adopt dysfunctional patterns that serve us when we are young (eg, learned helplessness, overtrusting) that we have to intentionally unlearn as adults.

