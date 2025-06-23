Dismantling the Demonic Disinformation against an ESSENTIAL HUMAN METABOLITE to Empower Effective Prevention and Treatment of Pain, Depression, Allergies, Autoimmunity, Infections, and Cancer

See some of my vitamin D articles compiled in this PDF:
Why do some people keep calling this essential human metabolite “rat poison” or “unnecessary” when it is proven essential for human life, and—when administered properly to people who need it—reliably preventive and often miraculously curative; are these people just hopelessly ignorant, or are they paid by drug companies and/or globalists to keep people confused and disempowered.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post