Dr Vasquez's CFAT: Combination Fatty Acid Therapy [ARCHIVED VIDEO]

As this platform has evolved to allow embedded/posted/included videos, some of the previously shared videos are being archived directly into the website. Be sure to see today’s new video, linked here
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 05, 2024
∙ Paid
See archived video **above**

As this platform has evolved to allow embedded/posted/included videos, some of the previously shared videos are being archived directly into the the website. FYI—be sure to see yesterday’s post on newer research on the use of fatty acids in the treatment of chronic headache.

Fatty acids for migraine? What dose? What duration? What results? Better or worse than the new drugs? Comparative pricing and outcomes?

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Dec 5
Fatty acids for migraine? What dose? What duration? What results? Better or worse than the new drugs? Comparative pricing and outcomes?

Please see today’s video included **above**

In in this university lecture from 2012, Dr Vasquez …

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
