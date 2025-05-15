INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

New Meta-Analysis proves that NUTRITION BEATS ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS: The hills are alive with the sounds of...the death of psychiatry as we have known it

Do you want a treatment that is ¨scientific¨ and ¨statistically significant¨or do you want a treatment that is safe and effective?
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
May 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

My conceptual comments (included in video):

  1. Nothing changes in medicine/healthcare unless it has an advertising campaign, preferably with government and WHO/NGO endorsement.

  2. Do you want a treatment that is ¨scientific¨ and ¨statistically significant¨or do you want a treatment that is safe and effective?

  3. Nothing can be more scientific than giving the body what it needs in order to function optimally

Share

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

EIGHTEEN (18+) STRATEGIES used by the major medical journals (eg, Lancet, JAMA, NEJM, BMJ) and the Drug Cartel to SNAFU the conversation on Nutrition

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 11
EIGHTEEN (18+) STRATEGIES used by the major medical journals (eg, Lancet, JAMA, NEJM, BMJ) and the Drug Cartel to SNAFU the conversation on Nutrition

In order to confuse a very important topic, THE LANCET* starts an Editorial on vitamin D and Covid (as in the global plandemic that was and is the greatest medical crisis of our lifetimes) by quoting a beer commercial from 1936; you would NEVER see such journalistic misbehavior in discussions about antibiotics or vaccines but you can see this absurdity …

Read full story

Share

Did you know about the interactions among acetylcysteine/NAC with glycine and glutamine?

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 6
Did you know about the interactions among acetylcysteine/NAC with glycine and glutamine?

See excerpt above and the complete video linked below

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Weekend Video: How to Select Art? What does your art mean to you?

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
May 10
Weekend Video: How to Select Art? What does your art mean to you?

DrV's 5 Rules of Art:

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture