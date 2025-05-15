New Meta-Analysis proves that NUTRITION BEATS ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS: The hills are alive with the sounds of...the death of psychiatry as we have known it

My conceptual comments (included in video):
Nothing changes in medicine/healthcare unless it has an advertising campaign, preferably with government and WHO/NGO endorsement.
Do you want a treatment that is ¨scientific¨ and ¨statistically significant¨or do you want a treatment that is safe and effective?
Nothing can be more scientific than giving the body what it needs in order to function optimally
