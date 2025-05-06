Did you know about the interactions among acetylcysteine/NAC with glycine and glutamine?

See excerpt above and the complete video linked below
GOOD NEWS on VIDEO RECOVERY:
I’ve been able to locate and begin relocating several hundred videos (including excerpts and some duplications) from an external hard drive [Toshiba] that refused to function on my Dell but which appears to be functioning reasonably well on my MacBook. I will get some of these videos sorted and uploaded as soon as possible, including this current weekend.
UPDATE: Two of those external hard drives—the ones with the most videos—have completely failed and are being sent to a specialty computer recovery shop to salvage the information.
THE GOVERNING POWERS WANT YOU DUMB SICK AND CONTROLLABLE, and THAT IS WHY THEY ATTACKED MY VIDEO ARCHIVES
I was ultimately able to salvage about 255 of my 549 videos directly from my 15-year Vimeo archive. By now, Vimeo has completely erased the videos so that I no longer have access to anything; I am still hopeful that I’ll be able to recover the remaining videos from external hard drives that I have at home, but some of these have stopped working.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post